Public Relations Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (ZCDC), a World Class Diamond Producer for the long-term benefit of Zimbabwe seeks applications from suitably qualified, experienced and self-driven candidates to be considered for the following positions that have arisen in the business:

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing strategic initiatives on managing the media in a proactive manner so that the Company's position is correctly reported.

Participating in exhibitions and shows locally and regionally to manage the image of the organization and create awareness of the company products and services.

Designing programs to build the corporate image of the organisation through emphasizing the corporate social responsibility roles that the company undertakes and communicate accordingly.

Organising and coordinating corporate events that enhance the image of the business.

Developing strategic initiatives on the management of stakeholder expectations to ensure a strong positive positioning of the organisation to the stakeholders.

Facilitating regular evaluations and/or surveys of public awareness initiatives; and production of research findings and reports for ZCDC.

Drafting and implementing the ZCDC Public Awareness Plan, Policies and Procedures

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Media and Communications, Journalism, Marketing, Public Relations or equivalent.

Post graduate qualification such as MBA or Master's Degree in Media and Communications, Marketing or equivalent is an added advantage.

At least five (5) years proven experience as Public Relations Manager.

Experience in a Mining environment is an added advantage.

Sound knowledge of SHEQ Management Systems.

Other

How to Apply

Interested, self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their applications together with a current resume (CV) clearly stating the position being applied for to: recruitment@zcdco.com

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.