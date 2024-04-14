Public Relations Manager (Harare)
Job Description
Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (ZCDC), a World Class Diamond Producer for the long-term benefit of Zimbabwe seeks applications from suitably qualified, experienced and self-driven candidates to be considered for the following positions that have arisen in the business:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Developing strategic initiatives on managing the media in a proactive manner so that the Company's position is correctly reported.
- Participating in exhibitions and shows locally and regionally to manage the image of the organization and create awareness of the company products and services.
- Designing programs to build the corporate image of the organisation through emphasizing the corporate social responsibility roles that the company undertakes and communicate accordingly.
- Organising and coordinating corporate events that enhance the image of the business.
- Developing strategic initiatives on the management of stakeholder expectations to ensure a strong positive positioning of the organisation to the stakeholders.
- Facilitating regular evaluations and/or surveys of public awareness initiatives; and production of research findings and reports for ZCDC.
- Drafting and implementing the ZCDC Public Awareness Plan, Policies and Procedures
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Media and Communications, Journalism, Marketing, Public Relations or equivalent.
- Post graduate qualification such as MBA or Master's Degree in Media and Communications, Marketing or equivalent is an added advantage.
- At least five (5) years proven experience as Public Relations Manager.
- Experience in a Mining environment is an added advantage.
- Sound knowledge of SHEQ Management Systems.
Other
How to Apply
Interested, self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their applications together with a current resume (CV) clearly stating the position being applied for to: recruitment@zcdco.com
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 14 April 2024
Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (ZCDC)
Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company is a Private Limited Company wholly owned by Defold Mine (Pvt) Ltd which has 100% shareholding. The Company has mining operations in Manicaland in Mutare' s Chiadzwa area and in Chimanimani.