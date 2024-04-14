Public Relations Officer (Harare)

Job Description

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (CDC), a World Class Diamond Producer for the long-term benefit of Zimbabwe seeks applications from suitably qualified, experienced and self-driven candidates to be considered for the following positions that have arisen in the business:

Duties and Responsibilities

Reporting to the Public Relations Manager, the job is based at the Head Office in Harare and responsible for the following:

Facilitating, promoting, implementing and monitoring corporate communications projects and events.

Contributing towards brand enhancement.

Assisting in the Public Relations administrative issues which feed into the wider internal and external communications strategy.

Maintaining stakeholder inventory.

Ensuring effective internal and external communication.

Assisting in effective media monitoring

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Media and Communications, Journalism, Marketing, Public Relations or equivalent.

At least three (3) years proven experience as Public Relations Officer.

Experience in a Mining environment is an added advantage.

Sound knowledge of SHEQ Management Systems.

Other

How to Apply

Interested, self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their applications together with a current resume (CV) clearly stating the position being applied for to: recruitment@zcdco.com