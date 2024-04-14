Public Relations Officer (Harare)
Job Description
Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (CDC), a World Class Diamond Producer for the long-term benefit of Zimbabwe seeks applications from suitably qualified, experienced and self-driven candidates to be considered for the following positions that have arisen in the business:
Duties and Responsibilities
Reporting to the Public Relations Manager, the job is based at the Head Office in Harare and responsible for the following:
- Facilitating, promoting, implementing and monitoring corporate communications projects and events.
- Contributing towards brand enhancement.
- Assisting in the Public Relations administrative issues which feed into the wider internal and external communications strategy.
- Maintaining stakeholder inventory.
- Ensuring effective internal and external communication.
- Assisting in effective media monitoring
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Media and Communications, Journalism, Marketing, Public Relations or equivalent.
- At least three (3) years proven experience as Public Relations Officer.
- Experience in a Mining environment is an added advantage.
- Sound knowledge of SHEQ Management Systems.
Other
How to Apply
Interested, self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their applications together with a current resume (CV) clearly stating the position being applied for to: recruitment@zcdco.com
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 14 April 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (ZCDC)
Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company is a Private Limited Company wholly owned by Defold Mine (Pvt) Ltd which has 100% shareholding. The Company has mining operations in Manicaland in Mutare' s Chiadzwa area and in Chimanimani.