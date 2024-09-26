Public Relations Officer (Kamativi)

Job Description

Kamativi Mining Company is seeking an experienced public relations officer to foster brand awareness and uphold a positive public image for our organization. Applicants must have a background in media management or public representation, and experience with developing, leading, and maintaining marketing strategies that pertain to public relations. The role requires a keen eye for detall, sharp knowledge of industry trends, and the ability to build relationships with stakeholders, thought leaders, and the media.

Duties and Responsibilities

Craft, edit, and distribute press releases.

Serve as company spokesperson at public-facing events and press conferences.

Develop PR marketing strategies.

Communicate with press and media representatives.

Form an impressive public-facing brand image.

Organize PR-related events.

Manage PR crisis and issues that involve our organization.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma or degree in media studies or any related field.

Chinese speaking an added advantage.

Great at public speaking and presenting.

Superb written and verbal communication skills.

Experience networking and building relationships with the press.

Aptitude for strategic problem-solving.

Proficient in all social media platforms, such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Linkedin.

Ability to diffuse tense situations and stay calm in a crisis.

Previous PR or media management experience.

Strong editorial and marketing skills, excellent organizational skills.

Experience with graphic design and video editing.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to forward their resumes In a single PDF format to: joseph@kamativl.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.