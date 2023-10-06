Quality Assurance and Enhancement Officer (Engineering Lead)

Job Description

QUALITY ASSURANCE DEPARTMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.

Reporting to the Director Quality Assurance, the Quality Assurance and Enhancement Officer will engage in supporting the effective implementation of internal quality assurance and enhancement systems and processes. Work will include undertaking internal validations, evaluations and periodic reviews as defined in the Gwanda State University Council approved Quality Policy, Organisational Unit Review Policy and Procedures, and the Process Review Policy and Procedures. The incumbent will be a key team player for the Gwanda State University to maintain accreditation with various accreditation bodies such as the ZIMCHE and to also gain and maintain accreditation with other professional, statutory and regulatory bodies at national, regional and international levels. Furthermore, the incumbent will take a lead in the development, implementation, monitoring and review of QAE procedures. Also, the Quality Assurance and Enhancement Officer will be responsible for ensuring the administration and accurate and appropriate recording and storage of QAE records and associated documentation and provision of administrative support to the Gwanda State University QAE structures.