Quality Controller (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

The incumbent will be reporting to the Factory Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Managing the quality of all products.

Implementing quality system procedures as per the approved standards.

Conducting spot checks on components for conformity purposes before they are sent to the next production stage.

Training machine operators on quality issues in various stages of production.

Contributing to Research and Development of new products.

Liaising with the Research and Development department and suggest ways of improving.

Checking on all materials used in production to see if they are of good quality.

Communicate effectively to understand and fulfill job requirements.

Certifying the quality of finished products for invoicing.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 2 years ‘experience in quality controlling.

A qualification in quality controlling.

A qualification in ISO 9001 is an added advantage.

High level of attention to detail.

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.