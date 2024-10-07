Pindula|Search Pindula
Croco Motors

Quality Inspector (Norton)

Croco Motors
Oct. 11, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in the above meentioned vacancy that has arisen within the company.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Establishing quality checking process and standards for products a company produces.
  • Reading Drawings/blueprints and specifications to ensure that operations meet production standards.
  • Recommending any necessary adjustments and changes to production processes.
  • Inspecting and testing the materials and equipment produced by a company.
  • Using instruments and gauges such as micrometer, vernier Caliper, screw/fillet gauges to measure products.
  • Removing products that don’t meet production standards and recommending strategies to improve product quality.
  • Accepting or rejecting finished products and discussing inspection results with the production team.
  • Performing inspections at random to assess product quality.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.
  • Certification in quality control an added advantage
  • A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar role.
  • Exceptional technical and mathematical skills.
  • Strong understanding of quality control standards and testing techniques.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Excellent multitasking and time-management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@hastt.co.zw stating the job applied for in the email subject.

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Croco Motors

Website
+263 242 759888
sales@crocomotors.co.zw

Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback