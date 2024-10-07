Quality Inspector (Norton)
Job Description
Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in the above meentioned vacancy that has arisen within the company.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Establishing quality checking process and standards for products a company produces.
- Reading Drawings/blueprints and specifications to ensure that operations meet production standards.
- Recommending any necessary adjustments and changes to production processes.
- Inspecting and testing the materials and equipment produced by a company.
- Using instruments and gauges such as micrometer, vernier Caliper, screw/fillet gauges to measure products.
- Removing products that don’t meet production standards and recommending strategies to improve product quality.
- Accepting or rejecting finished products and discussing inspection results with the production team.
- Performing inspections at random to assess product quality.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.
- Certification in quality control an added advantage
- A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar role.
- Exceptional technical and mathematical skills.
- Strong understanding of quality control standards and testing techniques.
- Attention to detail.
- Excellent multitasking and time-management skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@hastt.co.zw stating the job applied for in the email subject.
Croco Motors
Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.