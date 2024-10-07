Quality Inspector (Norton)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in the above meentioned vacancy that has arisen within the company.

Duties and Responsibilities

Establishing quality checking process and standards for products a company produces.

Reading Drawings/blueprints and specifications to ensure that operations meet production standards.

Recommending any necessary adjustments and changes to production processes.

Inspecting and testing the materials and equipment produced by a company.

Using instruments and gauges such as micrometer, vernier Caliper, screw/fillet gauges to measure products.

Removing products that don’t meet production standards and recommending strategies to improve product quality.

Accepting or rejecting finished products and discussing inspection results with the production team.

Performing inspections at random to assess product quality.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

Certification in quality control an added advantage

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a similar role.

Exceptional technical and mathematical skills.

Strong understanding of quality control standards and testing techniques.

Attention to detail.

Excellent multitasking and time-management skills.

How to Apply

Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@hastt.co.zw stating the job applied for in the email subject.