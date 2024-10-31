Quality Manager (Norton)
Job Description
Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in the above mentioned vacancy that has arisen within the group.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop and implement quality standards for the following: finished product, raw materials, semi-finished goods and operational parameters
- Develop & Implement procedures for testing and checking on quality of the following: raw materials, packaging materials, semi-finished goods, finished goods and operational parameters
- Develop and implement a non-conformance auditing system to advise production personnel and manufacturing management of product defects.
- Ensure all manufacturing facilities, operations and product produced meet all relevant statutory and legal regulations for Quality, Safety, Health & Environment
- Maintain high levels of professionalism in dealing with complaints and always seek to protect company and brand image.
- Manage a team of quality control laboratory technicians to facilitate all testing and product checking procedures.
- Monitor laboratory & SHE expenses and strive to implement more efficient procedures continuously.
- Design, Implement and maintain SHE procedures to comply with local and international SHE standards to ensure wellbeing of company personnel and environment.
- As part of the Manufacturing management team, strive to continuously improve production efficiency and quality.
- Manage all SHEQ departmental staff to improve productivity and maintain high standards of discipline. Develop a continuous improvement & proactive work culture.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Mechanical Engineering.
- Excellent analytical and communication skills with the ability to analyze data and identify trends.
- Strong leadership and management skills with the ability to motivate and inspire team members to achieve business objectives.
- 5 years’ experience in quality control or related field.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@hastt.co.zw stating the job applied for in the email subject.
Croco Motors
Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.