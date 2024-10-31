Quality Manager (Norton)

Job Description

Applications are invited from interested and suitably qualified persons to fill in the above mentioned vacancy that has arisen within the group.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and implement quality standards for the following: finished product, raw materials, semi-finished goods and operational parameters

Develop & Implement procedures for testing and checking on quality of the following: raw materials, packaging materials, semi-finished goods, finished goods and operational parameters

Develop and implement a non-conformance auditing system to advise production personnel and manufacturing management of product defects.

Ensure all manufacturing facilities, operations and product produced meet all relevant statutory and legal regulations for Quality, Safety, Health & Environment

Maintain high levels of professionalism in dealing with complaints and always seek to protect company and brand image.

Manage a team of quality control laboratory technicians to facilitate all testing and product checking procedures.

Monitor laboratory & SHE expenses and strive to implement more efficient procedures continuously.

Design, Implement and maintain SHE procedures to comply with local and international SHE standards to ensure wellbeing of company personnel and environment.

As part of the Manufacturing management team, strive to continuously improve production efficiency and quality.

Manage all SHEQ departmental staff to improve productivity and maintain high standards of discipline. Develop a continuous improvement & proactive work culture.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Excellent analytical and communication skills with the ability to analyze data and identify trends.

Strong leadership and management skills with the ability to motivate and inspire team members to achieve business objectives.

5 years’ experience in quality control or related field.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@hastt.co.zw stating the job applied for in the email subject.