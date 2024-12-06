Quality Technician (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has risen at Khayah Cement for suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above post, which has arisen in the Dry Mortar Operations Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Carrying out planning for all Quality Control activities to avail on a day to day basis the required product quality specifications.

Controlling product quality and consistency in line with the approved quality control protocol or targets.

Assisting the Operations to control expenditure to meet set targets and provide a cost competitive product for the market.

Putting in place systems to ensure, Risk Assessments are provided prior to all work activities.

Ensuring that action items raised through audits and inspections are carried in accordance with the agreed action plan.

Quality assurance and process optimization to ensure products pass at first time.

Ensuring there is a quality plan in place for the product manufactured at all times.

Researching on new potential products and alternative cost-effective raw material.

Conducting analysis of quality and process trends of product

Good product quality management systems, parameters and of quality control tests

Adherence to all Health, Safety and Environment practices.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Chemistry/Chemical Technology or equivalent.

3 years' experience in the relevant field.

Experience in the cement manufacturing or mining industry is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified individuals who are interested in this challenging career opportunity are encouraged to submit their application and detailed CV to hr@khayahcement.com by 6 December 2024.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Our recruitment process is designed to be fair, effective, and efficient, aligning with regulatory requirements while upholding our commitment to equality and diversity.