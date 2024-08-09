Quantitative Risk Modelling Analyst (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen in the People's Own Savings Bank (POSB).

Reporting to the Quantitative Risk Modelling Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for developing, implementing and maintaining risk models to identify, assess and manage financial and operational risks across the Bank.

Duties and Responsibilities

Design and develop nsk models using statistical techniques and machine leaming algorthms.

Conduct data analysis and simulation to estimate risk exposures and predict potential losses.

Develop capital models for Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP), economic capital etc.

Validate and back test isk models to ensure accuracy and reliability.

Perform ad-hoc financial modelling, stress testing and scenario analysis.

Provide insights and recommendations to senior management on sk management strategies.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate risk models into business decision-making processes.

Stay up to date with industry trends and regulatory requirements in risk management

Formulate and implement policies and procedures.

Identify potential market, operational and credit risk through indicative analysis.

Train staff and management in modelling and related issues.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Actuarial Science, Mathematics, Statistics or Financial Engineering.

A professional qualification in a related discipline will be an added advantage.

At least three (3) years in a financial institution or related field.

Experience with risk modelling frameworks and tools (e.g., Monte Carlo simulations, econometric models).

Programming skills in languages such as Python, R, or Matlab.

Proficiency in Excel.

Excellent reporting and presentation skills.

Remuneration: