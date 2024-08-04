Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

The Quantity Surveyor reports to Director Works and Estates.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparation of estimate costs and detailed bills of quantities for projects.

Measurement of site works during project implementation.

Monitoring project costs and budgets.

Preparation of monthly project costs and financial reports.

Preparation of the project final account.

Monitor expenditure and ensure it remains within budget.

Preparation of reports as and when required.

Attending site meetings and any other technical meetings as and when required.

Performing any other duties as assigned by the Director Works and Estates.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have a Higher National Diploma/ Bachelor’s Degree in Quantity Surveying/ Civil Engineering/ Construction with at least three years’ experience or a National Quantity Surveying/ Construction/ Civil Engineering Diploma with at least three years’ experience.

Possession of a Certificate in Project Management is an added advantage.

Computer literacy, conversant in design software such as AutoCAD and PriMus TAKEOFF are desirable.

Membership of the Zimbabwe Institute of Quantity Surveyors is an added advantage.

Conditions of Service: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates.