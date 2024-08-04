Quantity Surveyor
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
The Quantity Surveyor reports to Director Works and Estates.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Preparation of estimate costs and detailed bills of quantities for projects.
- Measurement of site works during project implementation.
- Monitoring project costs and budgets.
- Preparation of monthly project costs and financial reports.
- Preparation of the project final account.
- Monitor expenditure and ensure it remains within budget.
- Preparation of reports as and when required.
- Attending site meetings and any other technical meetings as and when required.
- Performing any other duties as assigned by the Director Works and Estates.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must have a Higher National Diploma/ Bachelor’s Degree in Quantity Surveying/ Civil Engineering/ Construction with at least three years’ experience or a National Quantity Surveying/ Construction/ Civil Engineering Diploma with at least three years’ experience.
- Possession of a Certificate in Project Management is an added advantage.
- Computer literacy, conversant in design software such as AutoCAD and PriMus TAKEOFF are desirable.
- Membership of the Zimbabwe Institute of Quantity Surveyors is an added advantage.
Conditions of Service: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification and a detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees including their email addresses. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed and sent via registered mail to:
The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
CSC Campus
P.O. Box 35
MARONDERA
OR hand deliver or send by courier to:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology
CSC Campus,
Industrial Sites, 15 Longlands Road
MARONDERA
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Please note that the University does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf for advertised posts.
Deadline: 15 August 2024
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
The Act of Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology was promulgated in 2015. The University was declared an independent institution in August 2017 following its incubation by the University of Zimbabwe since 2012. Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST) Cold Storage Company (CSC) Complex Plot 15 Longlands Road Marondera
Web: https://muast.ac.zw/