Receptionist (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a RECEPTIONIST. Suitably qualified and experienced candidates are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Operates switchboard equipment in order to relay incoming, outgoing and interoffice calls; determines intent of caller and makes appropriate connection.

Administers mail and correspondences.

Ensure reception area is tidy and neat.

Attend to visitors.

Any related duties within the scope of the job.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Marketing, Adminstration or related business degree.

Minimum of two-years' experience manning a busy switchboard.

Other

How to Apply

All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly marked RECEPTIONIST on the subject line.

NB: All copies of academic and professional qualifications must be attached.