United Refineries Limited

Receptionist

United Refineries Limited
Jun. 12, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the position of a Receptionist that has arisen in Cell Insurance (Pvt) Ltd. Reporting to the Marketing Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Manns the reception area and manages the first impression of the company.
  • Handles visitors queries and complaints and records them for management action.
  • Receives, screens, and directs all incoming calls to the appropriate individual or office promptly and professionally.
  • Schedules appointments for prospective client/s.
  • Assists in cross selling and up selling.
  • Takes minutes for marketing departmental meetings.
  • Assists in procurement for marketing initiatives by obtaining quotations from suppliers.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in Marketing.
  • Full Secretarial Studies.
  • Professional Marketing qualification will be an added advantage.
  • 5 O’ levels including English.
  • Have at least two years’ experience as a receptionist, preferably in the service sector, with exposure to marketing responsibilities as an added advantage.
  • Be customer service oriented.
  • Have excellent interpersonal skills.
  • Be able to multi-task.
  • Have good written and verbal communication skills.
  • Be a person of integrity.

Other

How to Apply

All interested qualified and experienced candidates with the above-mentioned pre-requisites must email their current CVs and attach certified copies of their educational and professional qualifications, stating their current and expected remuneration details to: hr@cellinsurance.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 12 June 2023

United Refineries Limited

United Refineries Limited (URL) is a personal care and agro-commodities manufacturer in Zimbabwe. The company was founded in 1946 and is based in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

