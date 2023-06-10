Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the position of a Receptionist that has arisen in Cell Insurance (Pvt) Ltd. Reporting to the Marketing Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Manns the reception area and manages the first impression of the company.
- Handles visitors queries and complaints and records them for management action.
- Receives, screens, and directs all incoming calls to the appropriate individual or office promptly and professionally.
- Schedules appointments for prospective client/s.
- Assists in cross selling and up selling.
- Takes minutes for marketing departmental meetings.
- Assists in procurement for marketing initiatives by obtaining quotations from suppliers.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Marketing.
- Full Secretarial Studies.
- Professional Marketing qualification will be an added advantage.
- 5 O’ levels including English.
- Have at least two years’ experience as a receptionist, preferably in the service sector, with exposure to marketing responsibilities as an added advantage.
- Be customer service oriented.
- Have excellent interpersonal skills.
- Be able to multi-task.
- Have good written and verbal communication skills.
- Be a person of integrity.
Other
How to Apply
All interested qualified and experienced candidates with the above-mentioned pre-requisites must email their current CVs and attach certified copies of their educational and professional qualifications, stating their current and expected remuneration details to: hr@cellinsurance.co.zw
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 12 June 2023