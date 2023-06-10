Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the position of a Receptionist that has arisen in Cell Insurance (Pvt) Ltd. Reporting to the Marketing Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manns the reception area and manages the first impression of the company.

Handles visitors queries and complaints and records them for management action.

Receives, screens, and directs all incoming calls to the appropriate individual or office promptly and professionally.

Schedules appointments for prospective client/s.

Assists in cross selling and up selling.

Takes minutes for marketing departmental meetings.

Assists in procurement for marketing initiatives by obtaining quotations from suppliers.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Marketing.

Full Secretarial Studies.

Professional Marketing qualification will be an added advantage.

5 O’ levels including English.

Have at least two years’ experience as a receptionist, preferably in the service sector, with exposure to marketing responsibilities as an added advantage.

Be customer service oriented.

Have excellent interpersonal skills.

Be able to multi-task.

Have good written and verbal communication skills.

Be a person of integrity.

Other

How to Apply

All interested qualified and experienced candidates with the above-mentioned pre-requisites must email their current CVs and attach certified copies of their educational and professional qualifications, stating their current and expected remuneration details to: hr@cellinsurance.co.zw

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 12 June 2023