City of Bulawayo

Records Assistant

City of Bulawayo
Dec. 02, 2024
Job Description

HEALTH SERVICES DEPARTMENT

The above position has arisen within the City of Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Main Responsibilities/ Job Summary
  • Files and retrieves documents.
  • Safeguards files.
  • Receives, references and dispatches mail.
  • Creates, updates and maintains records.
  • Orders and distributes stationery.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Diploma in Records and Archives Management or equivalent.
  • 5 ‘O’ Level subjects including English Language.
  • At least 3 years’ experience in a similar work environment.

The Package:

The City of Bulawayo offers an attractive package comprising of a competitive salary plus a number of fringe benefits, details of which will be revealed to the shortlisted applicants.

Other

How to Apply

Applications in envelopes clearly marked “Records Assistant” should be sent along with a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae, Identity Document and copies of relevant academic/professional certificates supported by three professional traceable referees

Applications to be posted to:

The Acting Human Capital Director

City of Bulawayo

P.O Box 558

BULAWAYO

Or dropped at

Ground Floor,

Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)

L Takawira Mugabe & R G Mugabe

BULAWAYO

Deadline: 02 December 2024.

City of Bulawayo

Website

Bulawayo, the heart of a tremendous wide sweep of the western parts of Zimbabwe, is the second largest city in Zimbabwe with a population of about 1, 5 million fully integrated people of different races, tribal groupings and cultural backgrounds.

The City of Bulawayo is located on an area selected by the last of the local Matebele Kings, for his personal Kraal. Government House now stands on the actual site.

This is the first capital established by king Lobengula in 1870 when he emerged as successor to king Mzilikazi his father and founder of the Ndebele state. Initially named "Gibixhegu" the capital was later named "ko Bulawayo" and the king lived here until 1881.

