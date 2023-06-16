Recoveries Officer x2

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned positions, which has arisen within the People’s Own Savings Bank.
Reporting to the Recoveries Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for executing collection and recovery activities to optimize retail credit portfolio performance through internal processes and outsourced agencies.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Monitors branches loan status to ensure timeous handover of overdue loan files.
- Initiates demand and reminder letters to handed over customers in arrears.
- Liaises with overdue debtors and their guarantors for account regularization.
- Negotiates repayment plans and monitors payment patterns.
- Recommends loan recovery strategies and provide debt counselling.
- Recommends irrecoverable accounts for write-off.
- Prepares loan reconciliation schedules for legal and debt collection fees.
- Monitors Recovery Agents on progress and efficient management of cases.
- Regularly monitoring debtor files and accounts to prevent prescriptions.
Qualifications and Experience
- 2 years’ experience in debt recovery.
- Business degree or equivalent.
- Part IOBZ/ Credit Management qualification.
REMUNERATION: The position offers an attractive remuneration commensurate with qualifications and experience.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should email their CVs and applications clearly indicating on email subject heading the position being applied for, to: recruitment@posb.co.zw
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.
Deadline: 23 June 2023
POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
The Peoples Own Savings Bank, formerly the Post Office Savings Bank, was established in 1904 as a statutory fund to mobilise savings for national development. The Bank commenced its operations through the Post Office infrastructure network.
It is a savings bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial institutions, licensed and supervised by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the national banking regulator.