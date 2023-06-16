Recoveries Officer x2

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned positions, which has arisen within the People’s Own Savings Bank.

Reporting to the Recoveries Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for executing collection and recovery activities to optimize retail credit portfolio performance through internal processes and outsourced agencies.

Duties and Responsibilities

Monitors branches loan status to ensure timeous handover of overdue loan files.

Initiates demand and reminder letters to handed over customers in arrears.

Liaises with overdue debtors and their guarantors for account regularization.

Negotiates repayment plans and monitors payment patterns.

Recommends loan recovery strategies and provide debt counselling.

Recommends irrecoverable accounts for write-off.

Prepares loan reconciliation schedules for legal and debt collection fees.

Monitors Recovery Agents on progress and efficient management of cases.

Regularly monitoring debtor files and accounts to prevent prescriptions.

Qualifications and Experience

2 years’ experience in debt recovery.

Business degree or equivalent.

Part IOBZ/ Credit Management qualification.

REMUNERATION: The position offers an attractive remuneration commensurate with qualifications and experience.

