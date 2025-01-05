Recoveries Officers (Mutare & Bulawayo)
Job Description
An exciting opportunity has arisen for Recoveries Officers within the microbank to recover outstanding debts, Suitable and qualified candidates with proven record of recovering debts are encouraged to apply.
Note:
- Recoveries Officer (Mutare) - will cover Manicaland & Masvingo Province
- Recoveries Officer (Bulawayo) - will cover Bulawayo , Matebeleland and Midlands Province
Duties and Responsibilities
Debt Recovery:
- Identify and recover outstanding debts.
- Negotiate payment plans and settlements.
Legal Action:
- Prepare and file legal documents for Court action.
- Attend Court hearings.
Communication:
- Respond to queries from debtors, Lawyers and other stakeholders.
- Provide updates on debt recovery progress.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree or Diploma in Banking & Finance - Credit Management or relevant qualification.
- Three years in Debt Recovery and must have been attending court sessions.
- Thorough knowledge of litigation process.
- Clean Drivers licence ( 2 years older) is a MUST.
Other
How to Apply
All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw must be recieved no later than the 10th January 2025. Copies of academic qualifications including driver's licence must accompany all applications.
NB: Candidates MUST indicate preferred province on the subject line eg. Recoveries Officer - MutareGenerate a Whatsapp Message
EmpowerBank Limited
EmpowerBank is a registered deposit taking Micro Bank in terms of the Microfinance Act [Chapter 24:29] and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The organisation was formed with the purpose of providing social and financial solutions to the financially excluded population with greater focus on the youth.