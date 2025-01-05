Recoveries Officers (Mutare & Bulawayo)

Identify and recover outstanding debts.

Negotiate payment plans and settlements.

Legal Action:

Prepare and file legal documents for Court action.

Attend Court hearings.

Communication:

Respond to queries from debtors, Lawyers and other stakeholders.

Provide updates on debt recovery progress.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree or Diploma in Banking & Finance - Credit Management or relevant qualification.

Three years in Debt Recovery and must have been attending court sessions.

Thorough knowledge of litigation process.

Clean Drivers licence ( 2 years older) is a MUST.

Other

How to Apply

All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw must be recieved no later than the 10th January 2025. Copies of academic qualifications including driver's licence must accompany all applications.

NB: Candidates MUST indicate preferred province on the subject line eg. Recoveries Officer - Mutare