Recruitment Consultant: Assignment Based (Harare)
Natlage Human Capital
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Source and screen candidates for open positions.
- Conduct phone and video interviews to assess candidates qualifications and fit.
- Manage candidate pipeline and ensure timely communication.
- Builds relationships with clients to understand their recruitment needs.
- Present qualified candidates to clients and facilitate the hiring process.
- Meet or exceed monthly recruitment targets.
- Utilize recruitment software and tools to track candidate progress & client interactions.
- Collaborate with the recruitment team to share knowledge & best practices.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 1-2 years of recruitment experience (or related field).
- Strong communication & interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work independently & as a part of a team.
- Proficient in recruitment software & technology.
- Strong organizational skills.
- Ability to meet deadlines & targets.
Other
How to Apply
Show us why you're the best fit for our team! Submit a short video (under 2 mins) sharing your skills, passion, and what makes you unique.
Send your video to: +263 77 382 6175 and email CV on: hr@natlage.com
Deadline: 15 August 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
