Recruitment Consultant: Assignment Based (Harare)

Job Description

Duties and Responsibilities

Source and screen candidates for open positions.

Conduct phone and video interviews to assess candidates qualifications and fit.

Manage candidate pipeline and ensure timely communication.

Builds relationships with clients to understand their recruitment needs.

Present qualified candidates to clients and facilitate the hiring process.

Meet or exceed monthly recruitment targets.

Utilize recruitment software and tools to track candidate progress & client interactions.

Collaborate with the recruitment team to share knowledge & best practices.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 1-2 years of recruitment experience (or related field).

Strong communication & interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently & as a part of a team.

Proficient in recruitment software & technology.

Strong organizational skills.

Ability to meet deadlines & targets.

Other

How to Apply

Show us why you're the best fit for our team! Submit a short video (under 2 mins) sharing your skills, passion, and what makes you unique.

Send your video to: +263 77 382 6175 and email CV on: hr@natlage.com