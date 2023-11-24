Refuelling Assistant (Masvingo)

Job Description

To refuel all generators within set key performance indicators so as to ensure set network uptime. The incumbent will also top up ZESA recharge units at all base stations so as to ensure set network uptime

Duties and Responsibilities

Conducts all fuel offloading connections (i.e. pump and hose, power connection) at the site to ensure safe transfer of fuel into the generator tank.

Conducts basic generator power supply site checks (circuit breaker, oil levels, battery conditions,) and air conditioner functionality.

Records generator run hours, fuel levels before and after refuelling.

Compiles site reports including access roads that require attention.

Engages casual workers to carry fuel to inaccessible sites, checks site cleanliness, checks site security issues.

Recharges ZESA units at all base stations and records opening and closing balances of the units.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 6 ‘O’ Levels including English and Mathematics.

At least 2 - 3 years’ experience in a related field or equivalent.

Class 2 Driver’s licence.

Other

How to Apply

