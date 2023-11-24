Refuelling Assistant (Masvingo)
Econet Wireless Zimbabwe
Job Description
To refuel all generators within set key performance indicators so as to ensure set network uptime. The incumbent will also top up ZESA recharge units at all base stations so as to ensure set network uptime
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conducts all fuel offloading connections (i.e. pump and hose, power connection) at the site to ensure safe transfer of fuel into the generator tank.
- Conducts basic generator power supply site checks (circuit breaker, oil levels, battery conditions,) and air conditioner functionality.
- Records generator run hours, fuel levels before and after refuelling.
- Compiles site reports including access roads that require attention.
- Engages casual workers to carry fuel to inaccessible sites, checks site cleanliness, checks site security issues.
- Recharges ZESA units at all base stations and records opening and closing balances of the units.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 6 ‘O’ Levels including English and Mathematics.
- At least 2 - 3 years’ experience in a related field or equivalent.
- Class 2 Driver’s licence.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Deadline: 30 November 2023

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited is the largest mobile telecommunications, technology and digital solutions company in Zimbabwe.
Now among the top three heavyweight counters, the company was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) in September 1998, less than three months after launching its commercial operations in July 1998.