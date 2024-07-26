Warehouse And Distribution Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Our client a leading and reputable organization are looking to recruit a Warehouse & Dispatch Supervisor to join their company. The ideal candidate must have a strong background in retail management, excellent leadership skills, and the ability to oversee a fleet of vehicles, while maintaining operational excellence.

Duties and Responsibilities

Overseeing the dispatch of products on time.

Ensuring that packing and transportation meet a company's quality control.

Checking dispatchers follow health and safety guidance.

Tracking and locating drivers through the Global Positioning System (GPS).

Managing employee training.

Organising work rotas and staff duties.

Organising effective distribution and monitoring orders to check that drivers distribute them on time.

Recruiting delivery drivers, warehouse staff and other employees involved in logistics and supply

Communicating the estimated time of arrival into the system.

Maintaining business relationships.

Managing absences and taking care of performance.

Ensuring drivers and their vehicles comply with regulations regarding health and safety.

Using specialist computer systems to check stock levels, transportation costs and the dates and times of deliveries.

Liaising with suppliers and customers.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in related field or equivalent work experience.

Strong leadership, communication, and problem-solving skills.

Ability to multitask and prioritize workload to meet deadlines.

Experience in dispatch operations or related field, including knowledge of logistics and transportation.

Proficient with computer programs such as Microsoft Office Suite and dispatch software.

Other

How to Apply

If you qualify kindly email your resume in plain word document format to: dnyamugama@priconsultants.com