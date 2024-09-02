Regional Business Development Officer x2

Job Description

AFC Leasing Company, a subsidiary of AFC Holdings seeks to recruit two Regional Business Development Officers. Reporting to the Business Development Manager, the successful candidates will be responsible for generation of new mechanisation business, day to day client management, and overseeing on-site mechani-sation operations. This role requires cooperation with a diverse range of stakeholder groups across the agriculture value chain.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing viable business leads for the mechanisation pipeline and contributing to the implementation of the Leasing Company's business strategy.

Management of a diverse range of clients which range from small to medium-scale farmers, farmer unions, corporates, commercial farmers and state-owned enterprises among others. o Management of on-farm mechanisation operations to ensure good service delivery.

Leading on market research plans to identify new opportunities for the Leasing Company.

Developing and maintaining client relationships to drive market share for AFC Leasing.

Analyzing market data, customer feedback, and industry trends to generate actionable insights and inform strategic decision-making.

Preparing and presenting comprehensive reports on business performance, new opportunities, and recommended actions to management.

Focal person for the Leasing Company at community, provincial /district /ward level.

Co-ordinating agriculture produce logistics to minimize post-harvest losses.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Agriculture Degree, Bachelor of Business Studies /Marketing or equivalent from a recognized university.

Minimum of 3 years relevant experience in working with mechanization technologies, business development or sales in the agriculture field.

Project management experience will be an added advantage.

Ability to generate sales leads in line with annual budgets.

Ability to handle multiple simultaneous complex assignments/projects.

Ability to withstand high pressure from a diverse range of stakeholders.

Ability to communicate effectively with a wide range of stakeholders/clients.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume no later than 06 September 2024. All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw, indicating the position you are applying for as your E-mail Subject Reference.