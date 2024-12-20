Regional Human Capital Operations Manager – Human Capital x2 (Harare)

Knowledge of industrial relations and labour law.

Good interpersonal and communication skills.

Good counselling skills.

A team player who is innovative and analytical.

Unquestionable integrity.

Good report writing skills.

Good negotiation skills.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae by 19th December 2024, all applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to:

The Director, Human Capital

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority

6th Floor ZB Centre

Corner First Street / Kwame Nkrumah Avenue

P. O. Box 4360

HARARE

Please note female candidates are encouraged to apply and only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.