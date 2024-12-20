Regional Human Capital Operations Manager – Human Capital x2 (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above emntioned posts within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.
REGIONAL HUMAN CAPITAL OPERATIONS MANAGER – HUMAN CAPITAL – LEVEL 5 (2 POSTS)
Duties and Responsibilities
- Contributes to the development of the Authority’s Human Capital and business strategy
- Oversees project management e.g. has oversight on human capital processes improvement projects.
- Crafts the Human Capital budgets and monitors expenditure in line with the available budget and strategic goals of the Authority
- Develops Human Capital plans for the Region.
- Researches the best practices in terms of Human Capital policies, procedures and systems and recommends changes to the Director Human Capital.
- Recommends the organisational structure to the Director Human Capital in liaison with
- Divisional Heads and other Senior Human Capital Manager
- Monitors staffing levels for the Region and recommends headcount requirements to the
- Director Human Capital in liaison with Divisional Heads and other Senior Human Capital Managers
- Oversees the recruitment and selection processes for the assigned Region
- Ensures data capturing and monitors the maintenance of accurate staff records, both in the HR
- SAP system and other manual ad hoc systems.
- Ensures timely submission of correct payroll inputs for processing for the assigned Region
- Oversees the implementation of employee assistance programs such as ZIMRA’s funeral assistance scheme and the ZIMRA’s staff loan scheme
- Advises the Authority on the industrial relations climate.
- Ensures that Works Council, NEC and CBN meetings are conducted.
- Facilitates ZIMRA’s disciplinary and grievance handling processes, ensuring adherence to the
- ZIMRA code of conduct.
- Maintains and improves safety, health, and environmental (SHE) standards across the region
Qualifications and Experience
- A first degree in Psychology, Human Resources or Business-related field is a prerequisite.
- Master’s Degree in Business or Social Science is an added advantage.
- At least five (5) years experience in human resources management at managerial level.
Skills and Competencies:
- Knowledge of industrial relations and labour law.
- Good interpersonal and communication skills.
- Good counselling skills.
- A team player who is innovative and analytical.
- Unquestionable integrity.
- Good report writing skills.
- Good negotiation skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae by 19th December 2024, all applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to:
The Director, Human Capital
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority
6th Floor ZB Centre
Corner First Street / Kwame Nkrumah Avenue
P. O. Box 4360
HARARE
Please note female candidates are encouraged to apply and only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, or ZIMRA, is the body responsible for collecting taxes and other revenue streams for the government in Zimbabwe. It derives its mandate from the Revenue Authority Act, passed by the parliament of Zimbabwe in 2002 and other related legislation.