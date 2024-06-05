Job Description

Are you ready to lead a dynamic team towards success in Zimbabwe's rapidly evolving market? As a Regional Manager for our esteemed organization, you'll embark on a thrilling journey of growth and innovation. Your mission? To spearhead the support, coaching, and performance management of our expanding network of Sales and Marketing Hub (SMH) agents across strategically appointed regions.

Reporting directly to the Operations Supervisor, you'll be at the helm of ensuring optimal functionality of all SMH booths within your jurisdiction, all while adhering to stringent regulations. But that's not all – as a visionary leader, you'll be instrumental in identifying avenues for operational expansion, leveraging your strategic prowess to drive our presence to new heights. With your meticulous attention to detail, unwavering commitment to excellence, and knack for compiling and submitting crucial reports, you'll play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our organization in Zimbabwe. If you're ready to make your mark in a fast-paced, rewarding environment, join us on this exhilarating journey as our next Regional Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage all queries on the ground

Respond to escalated queries from service providers.

Solve issues encountered for transactions within the region..

Identify ways to grow the region.

Provide information regarding Mukuru/SMH services.

Explain to potential customers what Mukuru/SMH does and how transfer work.

Provide potential customers with the various locations where money can be sent.

Uphold and professionally promote the Mukuru/SMH brand.

Respond to suggestions regarding new locations for booths.

Conduct a site visit to the specific area.

Identify the need and whether it is a viable opportunity.

Maintain good relations with site owners and local authorities.

Carry out inspections on booths to ensure they are running effectively.

Monitor that agents are abiding by trading hours.

Oversee that staff carry out due care and management of property and maintenance marketing materials.

Monitor that staff maintain own knowledge of products and services, as well as changes in regulations.

Monitor the booth appearance is top notch and brand compliant.

Ensure staff presentation and service level are of a standard of excellence.

Gauge customer satisfaction.

Address any issues and customer complaints.

Monitor competitor activity, product offerings and advertising in and around our agent locations

Gather all relevant market intelligence.

Report and provide recommendations for business development opportunities.

Complete all required HR administration for the team.

Coach and mentor Retail Supervisors.

Respond to escalated queries.

Collect and collate all required statistics.

Monitor all agent activities in Zimbabwe and report on all relevant information.

Collate all relevant information in the correct report template.

Submit weekly and monthly reports timeously.

Report on potential security threats, make recommendations to address them and implement

Attend bi-annual performance meeting with Head of Regions.

Attend all required training courses and participate in required compliance training and assignments.

Qualifications and Experience

Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential).

Relevant degree/diploma (Desirable).

At least 2 years -experience in a supervisory role in financial services environment (Essential).

Knowledge of foreign exchange.

Knowledge of exchange control regulations.

Knowledge of FICA regulations.

Knowledge of money laundering.

Knowledge of MMT Store management.

Knowledge of HR principles.

Additional Skills: