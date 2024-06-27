Regional Sales Supervisor (Harare)
Job Description
As a Regional Supervisor, you'll be at the helm of a transformative mission – to drive sales, elevate brand awareness, and spearhead growth across a diverse array of products. Picture yourself as the architect of success, crafting strategies that resonate with our target audience and propel us to new heights of achievement.
This isn't just a job; it's an invitation to join a passionate team dedicated to pushing boundaries and redefining what's possible in the world of enterprise and corporate sales. With your leadership, our agent army will become an unstoppable force, navigating the landscape of marketing with finesse and flair.
Reporting directly to the Sales Lead, you'll have the opportunity to shape the future of our organization, one transaction at a time. If you're ready to unleash your creativity, drive, and entrepreneurial spirit, then come aboard and be part of something truly extraordinary!
Are you ready to make your mark and revolutionize the way we do business? Apply now and let's embark on this exhilarating adventure together! The future of sales awaits – are you up for the challenge?
Duties and Responsibilities
Sales Strategy & Growth:
- Identify and explore new opportunities for business expansion and customer acquisition within your assigned region.
- Monitor and analyze sales data to track progress towards targets and identify areas for improvement.
Customer Engagement:
- Build and maintain positive relationships with potential and existing customers.
- Understand customer needs and provide tailored solutions using our range of products and services.
- Conduct product demonstrations and presentations to educate customers and generate interest.
- Address customer inquiries and resolve any issues promptly and effectively.
Sales Team Support & Leadership:
- Supervise and mentor a team of sales agents and supervisors, providing guidance, training, and support.
- Conduct regular team meetings to review performance, share updates, and discuss strategies.
- Motivate and empower team members to achieve their sales targets and personal development goals.
- Collaborate with HR to address any personnel issues and ensure a positive working environment.
Agent Recruitment & Onboarding:
- Facilitate the onboarding process for new agents, including training on products, systems, and company policies.
- Provide ongoing coaching and mentorship to new agents to ensure their success in the field.
- Monitor individual and team performance against established targets and key performance indicators (KPIs).
- Analyse sales data to identify trends, strengths, and weaknesses within the team.
Marketing & Promotional Activities:
- Collaborate with the marketing team to plan and execute local marketing campaigns and promotions.
- Manage inventory of marketing materials and ensure adequate distribution to sales agents and locations.
- Coordinate local events or workshops to promote our products and generate leads.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's degree or Advanced Diploma (Essential).
- Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential).
- At least 2 years' experience in Sales.
- Professional certification in marketing.
- Knowledge of KYC guidelines.
- Knowledge of how to generate marketing collateral.
- Knowledge of Mukuru products and services.
- Knowledge of regulatory and operational context.
- Knowledge of customer service.
Additional Skills:
- Initiative.
- Results and goal orientation.
- Conceptual abilities.
- Professional expertise..
- Teamwork.
- Systematic approach.
Other
How to Apply
NB: All staff appointments will be made with due consideration of the company’s diversity and inclusion plansGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Mukuru
Mukuru is an Africa-based Fintech company that gives the emerging consumer access to affordable and reliable financial services. Our foundation is built on international money transfers – helping you to move money into, out of, and around Africa. Whether you are sending cash for instant collection or topping up a bank account or mobile wallet, it has never been easier. From this base we’ve grown to provide a broad range of services to answer all the financial needs of our customers. Harare
Website: https://www.mukuru.com/zw/