Registered General Nurse: Fixed Term (Bulawayo)
Lancet Clinical Laboratories
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- You will be Responsible for ensuring that patients/clients, from whom a blood or other specimen (e.g. body fluids, tissue and excretion) is to be taken, are correctly identified and educated about the actual procedure and their rights, in compliance with relevant standard operating procedures.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant Diploma or Degree.
- ZNC Registration.
- 50 Levels Subjects.
- Minimum 2 - 3years relevant working experience.
- Driver's licence.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their applications to: recruitment_jobs@aol.com no later than the 24 October 2024 Applications must include the following information: Copy of cv and qualifications, contact details, references, bio data, and expected salary package in a Single file
