Registered Nurse (Hwange)

Job Description

Reporting to the Human Resources Manager, the Registered Nurse will examine patients and diagnose and treat illness. Interpret lab results and X-rays, prescribe medications, and provide health teaching and counselling to support the overall wellness of their patients

Duties and Responsibilities

Administer medication, provide vaccinations, immunizations and render treatment to patients.

Opportunistic infections Clinic – Dispense drugs to chronic patients and update registers in the OI Clinic.

Health Education to patients in the Family Planning Management and Post Natal Care.

Analyse statistics, record and send reports to both the Ministry of Health and company Management.

Create and contribute to patients’ medical records as needed.

Respond to inquiries, concerns and complaints from patients.

Track and maintain medical supply inventory and order drugs.

Carry out stock control for drugs and clinic equipment.

Counsel patients and family members before, during and after treatment.

Maintain safe and clean working environment by complying with procedures, rules, and regulations.

Qualifications and Experience

Holds a National Certificate or Diploma in Nursing, Certificate of Competence in HIV Testing and Counselling, Forensic/MCAZ or Dispensing License.

A Degree in Nursing and a Diploma in Maternity are an added advantage.

Willingness to work a flexible schedule with minimum supervision and to fill in when needed.

Excellent bedside, manner and communication skills.

Ability to explain treatments and conditions to people of all ages.

Working knowledge of health care laws and regulations.

Must be adaptable, self-starter, reliable and firm.

Other

How to Apply

Human Resources Operations and Administration Officer

Turbo Mining