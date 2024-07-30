Registrar
Job Description
The Registrar plays a pivotal role in the University’s Senior Management structure, providing overall leadership and management functions. As Chief Administrator of the University, the Registrar is responsible for planning, organizing and directing the general administration of the University in line with the Women’s University in Africa Charter (Statutory Instrument 130 of 2004), Transformational Strategy and policies and procedures approved by the University Council. The successful candidate should have demonstrable change management competencies, communication and interpersonal skills, and commitment to the institution’s administrative demands.
The successful candidate will be appointed on a four (4) year fixed term employment contract subject to renewal based on performance and reports directly to the Vice Chancellor.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Serves in an advisory role, in respect of the whole range of University's activities, to the Vice Chancellor, Chairperson of Council, Senate, Chairpersons of University Committees and other Senior Officers.
- Provides guidance and advice on matters of business ethics, good corporate governance and interpretation of Women’s University in Africa Statutes and Ordinances to all stakeholders in the University.
- Serves as Secretary to the University Council and its Executive Committee and oversees the general administration of Council activities.
- Provides secretariat services to the Management Committee as well as Senate and its committees;
- Ensures effective operation and management of the Academic Registry, Human Resources and Administration, Legal Affairs and Records Management Sections by establishing policies and managing their implementation.
- Develops, formulates and implements the University administration policies, rules and regulations at different levels in pursuit of the University’s vision, mission and strategic objectives.
- Serves as custodian of the University policies and regulations.
- Ensures the preparation of quarterly and annual operational performance reports.
- Directs functions pertaining to student registration, admissions, administration of examinations and general academic affairs of the University.
- Responsible for the general soundness of the University’s business environment and brand image;
- Certifies diplomas and academic transcripts.
- Performs any other duties and functions of the University as assigned by the Vice Chancellor.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor’s Degree in Administration, Management or its equivalent from a recognised institution of higher learning.
- A Master’s Degree in Business Administration, Public Administration, Management or equivalent from a recognised institution of higher learning.
- An earned PhD in Business Administration, Public Administration, Management or equivalent will be an added advantage.
- Relevant practical experience with information communication technologies (ICTs) and their application in administrative and management systems.
- Minimum of ten (10) years relevant work experience preferably in a university environment, five (5) of which should be at senior administrative level.
Skills and Attributes:
- Highly responsible, reliable, honest, dedicated and self-motivated individual with good human relations skills.
- Proven ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing, with various stakeholders within and outside the University.
- Proven ability to write reports and minutes of proceedings at the highest level.
- Be a self-motivated, proactive and innovative with demonstrable leadership skills.
- High level of professional integrity and commitment to confidentiality.
- Ability to foster linkages with external stakeholders to support the emerging needs of the University, command respect and engender cooperation and loyalty staff and students of the University.
- High level of commitment to duty and self-motivated to work under pressure; and
- Open-minded, future-focused, team-builder, innovative and always seeking to add value to the Women’s University in Africa brand.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit 6 sets of applications with detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications including transcripts by Wednesday 7 August 2024 to:
The Council Chairperson
C/o The Vice Chancellor
Women’s University in Africa
P.O Box GD 32 Greendale
Harare
Or
Hand deliver to
The Council Chairperson
C/o The Vice Chancellor
Women’s University in Africa
Number 549 Arcturus Road Greendale
Harare
NB: Women’s University in Africa is an equal opportunity employer and women and differently abled candidates are encouraged to apply.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Women's University in Africa
Women's University in Africa is a "private university which is supported through student fees and donors from around the globe", established in 2002 and located in Marondera, Zimbabwe. It has a student enrolment policy of 80% women and 20% men. Wikipedia
Address: 549 Arcturus Road, Harare