Job Description

The Registrar plays a pivotal role in the University’s Senior Management structure, providing overall leadership and management functions. As Chief Administrator of the University, the Registrar is responsible for planning, organizing and directing the general administration of the University in line with the Women’s University in Africa Charter (Statutory Instrument 130 of 2004), Transformational Strategy and policies and procedures approved by the University Council. The successful candidate should have demonstrable change management competencies, communication and interpersonal skills, and commitment to the institution’s administrative demands.

The successful candidate will be appointed on a four (4) year fixed term employment contract subject to renewal based on performance and reports directly to the Vice Chancellor.

Duties and Responsibilities

Serves in an advisory role, in respect of the whole range of University's activities, to the Vice Chancellor, Chairperson of Council, Senate, Chairpersons of University Committees and other Senior Officers.

Provides guidance and advice on matters of business ethics, good corporate governance and interpretation of Women’s University in Africa Statutes and Ordinances to all stakeholders in the University.

Serves as Secretary to the University Council and its Executive Committee and oversees the general administration of Council activities.

Provides secretariat services to the Management Committee as well as Senate and its committees;

Ensures effective operation and management of the Academic Registry, Human Resources and Administration, Legal Affairs and Records Management Sections by establishing policies and managing their implementation.

Develops, formulates and implements the University administration policies, rules and regulations at different levels in pursuit of the University’s vision, mission and strategic objectives.

Serves as custodian of the University policies and regulations.

Ensures the preparation of quarterly and annual operational performance reports.

Directs functions pertaining to student registration, admissions, administration of examinations and general academic affairs of the University.

Responsible for the general soundness of the University’s business environment and brand image;

Certifies diplomas and academic transcripts.

Performs any other duties and functions of the University as assigned by the Vice Chancellor.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s Degree in Administration, Management or its equivalent from a recognised institution of higher learning.

A Master’s Degree in Business Administration, Public Administration, Management or equivalent from a recognised institution of higher learning.

An earned PhD in Business Administration, Public Administration, Management or equivalent will be an added advantage.

Relevant practical experience with information communication technologies (ICTs) and their application in administrative and management systems.

Minimum of ten (10) years relevant work experience preferably in a university environment, five (5) of which should be at senior administrative level.

Skills and Attributes: