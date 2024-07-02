Registration Clerks x2

Job Description

The above-mentioned vacancies have arisen within TIMB, and applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the positions. The successful candidates will be based in either Rusape or Bindura Office.

Reports To: Regional Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

To capture data and verify the authenticity of requisite documents.

To ensure effective monitoring of the movement of files through computer system and manual records.

Checking completion of growers’ records in their appropriate files for future reference. Ensuring verification of growers’ documents to ensure compliance with stipulated conditions.

Ensuring customers are served timeously and that their queries are resolved within a reasonable time frame.

Receiving and receipting of payments.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 5 O level passes including English and Mathematics at Grade C or better.

Advanced level will be an added advantage.

Computer related certificate/ ICDL.

At least 1-year relevant working experience.

Must have good communication and interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Submit an application letter, certified copies of qualifications and detailed CV addressed to: hr@timb.co.zw not later than 08 July 2024, clearly indicating in block letters the position in the subject line, that is, “REGISTRATION CLERK RUSAPE/BINDURA”, TIMB is an equal employer and female candidates are encouraged to apply.