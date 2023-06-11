Research and Innovation Lead Officer in Life Sciences

Job Description

Applications are invited for the above senior positions that have arisen in the University.

Duties and Responsibilities

Processing of innovation, as well as originating new ideas.

Scouting and recognizing innovative ideas generated by other people, both within the university and external partners (entrepreneurs, industry).

Identifying strategies, business opportunities, new technologies and developing new capabilities and architectures with partners and new business models to serve those opportunities.

Performing any other duties as assigned by the Head of Department.

Qualifications and Experience

A Master's degree in Biology, Biotechnology, Crop Science, Animal Science, Food Science or related discipline.

The candidate should have a proven track record in multidisciplinary research, collaboration and/ or management of partnerships and should ideally have at least 2 publications and experience with interacting with students and/ or teaching and learning.

Other

How to Apply

Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, current salary, date of availability and names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to:

The Senior Assistant Registrar,

Human Resources

Chinhoyi University of Technology,

Private Bag 7724,

CHINHOYI

Telephone No: (0267) 2129457

OR Apply online to or hr@cut.ac.zw. (Documents should be sent as a SINGLE PDF DOCUMENT)

NB: Applicants, who do not comply with the requirements, will be disqualified. Details on salary, allowances and other benefits shall be disclosed to shortlisted candidates only.

Deadline: 11 June 2023