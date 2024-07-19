Research Assistants: Harare x2 & Bulawayo x2

Working under the supervision of CATALYST Site Study Coordinator/Program Officer, the Research Assistant will be responsible for collecting qualitative data over a period of three to four weeks for the CATALYST Study. In addition to conducting face-to-face in-depth interviews and focus group discussions, they will also be responsible for recruitment and consenting of eligible CATALYST Study participants, transcribing interviews, translating transcripts, and supporting the data analysis processes to inform report writing, and following all qualitative study procedures to ensure accurate data and ethical treatment of study participants. This position will be based in Harare and Bulawayo at the PZ Head Offices with travel to study sites for the duration of the data collection for the study.

Duties and Responsibilities

Participate in study training; participate in the translation, testing and review of interview guides.

work with the site-based study team and healthcare providers to identify and recruit study participants.

Schedule interviews with study participants; conduct and document informed consent processes.

Securely store all informed consent documents per study procedures.

Conduct in-person in-depth interviews, focus group discussions, and key-informant interviews with study participants.

Adapt to phone interviews if required due to external circumstances.

provide and document participant reimbursement per study protocol.

Accurately complete and maintain all field logs to track study progress and other files, whether computerized or manual.

Securely handle and store data collection forms per study procedures.

Consult and communicate in a timely manner any challenges encountered during data collection with the Site Study Coordinator.

Transcribe recorded interviews into a standard Word template.

support data analysis.

Organize data, create initial codes, respond to queries from qualitative analysis team.

Flawlessly maintain study participant confidentiality.

Adhere to the study protocol and all study procedures and implement quality control process throughout the conduct of the study.

Share written interview notes and full transcripts on time, as agreed with the Country Study Coordinator and Qualitative Lead.

Participate in regular team debriefing meetings.

Perform any other related duties.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree or International Equivalent in Health Sciences, Social Sciences, Nursing or Related Field.

Valid GCP certificate.

At least 2 years of experience conducting qualitative interviews (in-depth interviews and focus group discussions) in research settings.

At least 2 years prior research experience in HIV prevention.

Experience interviewing adolescent girls, young women, and/or trans populations is preferred.

Experience in taking notes during in-depth interviews and focus group discussions.

Experience using digital audio recorders to record interviews.

Good knowledge of spoken and written English and Ndebele for Bulawayo and English and Shona for Harare.

A good command of Kalanga or Venda in addition to Shona and/or Ndebele is an added advantage.

Ideally the incumbent should have a laptop they can use for the duration of the contract.

Skills knowledge & Abilities:

Excellent communication skills.

Ability to quickly establish rapport with wide range of study participants, including community members and Ministry of Health officials.

Ability to effectively work as part of a team.

Nonjudgmental attitude, humanitarian values and ethics are absolute requirements.

Independent and self-motivated.

Highly proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Proficiency in qualitative coding software, such as NVivo, preferred.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter and detailed CV, clearly stating the position being applied for and area (site/location) in the subject section of the email to: recruitment@pangaeazw.org by COB on 23 July 2024.

