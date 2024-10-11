Research, Development and Innovation Manager (Harare)
National Biotechnology Authority
Job Description
A Research, Development and Innovation Manager post has arisen at National Biotechnology Authority and qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Administering the Biotechnology Fund.
- Plan and coordinate the implementation of research.
- Setting up and running the National Biosafety Reference Laboratory.
- Responding to calls for grants and publications.
- Coordinate with management in determining research priorities and developing research roadmap.
- Ensuring that research deliverables meet quality standards and business requirements.
- Any other tasked duties as assigned by the Technical Director.
Qualifications and Experience
- A PhD in any Bioscience area.
- At least 5 years' experience.
- A clean class 4 driver's licence.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants should submit their application letters and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw not later than the 18th of October 2024, clearly labelled Research, Development and Innovation Manager in the subject line.
National Biotechnology Authority
