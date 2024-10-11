Research, Development and Innovation Manager (Harare)

Job Description

A Research, Development and Innovation Manager post has arisen at National Biotechnology Authority and qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Administering the Biotechnology Fund.

Plan and coordinate the implementation of research.

Setting up and running the National Biosafety Reference Laboratory.

Responding to calls for grants and publications.

Coordinate with management in determining research priorities and developing research roadmap.

Ensuring that research deliverables meet quality standards and business requirements.

Any other tasked duties as assigned by the Technical Director.

Qualifications and Experience

A PhD in any Bioscience area.

At least 5 years' experience.

A clean class 4 driver's licence.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their application letters and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw not later than the 18th of October 2024, clearly labelled Research, Development and Innovation Manager in the subject line.