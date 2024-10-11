Pindula|Search Pindula
National Biotechnology Authority

Research, Development and Innovation Manager (Harare)

National Biotechnology Authority
Oct. 18, 2024
Job Description

A Research, Development and Innovation Manager post has arisen at National Biotechnology Authority and qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Administering the Biotechnology Fund.
  • Plan and coordinate the implementation of research.
  • Setting up and running the National Biosafety Reference Laboratory.
  • Responding to calls for grants and publications.
  • Coordinate with management in determining research priorities and developing research roadmap.
  • Ensuring that research deliverables meet quality standards and business requirements.
  • Any other tasked duties as assigned by the Technical Director.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A PhD in any Bioscience area.
  • At least 5 years' experience.
  • A clean class 4 driver's licence.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit their application letters and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: vacancies@nba.ac.zw not later than the 18th of October 2024, clearly labelled Research, Development and Innovation Manager in the subject line.

National Biotechnology Authority

