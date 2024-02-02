Research, Innovation and Industry Linkage Officer (RIILO)

Job Description

FACULTY OF LAW

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Liaising with Industry for students Work Related Learning placements .

Providing regular updates on the Work-Related Learning programme outcomes and assisting Departments to identify issues that may inform curriculum review processes.

Working with the Faculty, government, industry, business, communities and other stakeholders to form productive partnerships.

Liaising with the Research and Innovation Division and advising Departments on innovations, industrialisation and commercialisation.

Coordinating and organising Faculty Research Seminar Series, Presentations, Conferences and Expos.

Work in collaboration with departments to monitor and track alumni achievements

Coordinating and documenting Community Engagement activities

Any other duties as may be delegated by the Executive Dean.

*NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Qualifications and Experience

First degree in Law passed with a 2.1 or better.

A holder of a relevant Master’s Degree.

Knowledge of intellectual property rights is an added advantage.

Minimum of one (1) year experience in a related field.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to: