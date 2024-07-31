Research & Innovation Officer (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen within Empowerbank for a Research & Innovation Officer. Qualified and experienced candidates who have worked in this portfolio before are encouraged to apply. The successful candidate shall be expected to undertake Business research and innovation, market intelligence and data analysis, providing current market trends and information for product and market development. Provide insight on technology that drive value in the market.

Duties and Responsibilities

Acting as primary contact for research team for any questions and concerns.

Attending meetings to share new ideas and discuss about issues.

Assisting in maintenance of research database and company website.

Developing, strategizing, and planning new interventions that will drive innovation.

Creating and overseeing a comprehensive long-term innovation strategy for the company.

Engaging with internal and external stakeholders to enhance innovative thinking around the company.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Economics/ Business Studies/ Marketing degree or equivalent.

Minimum of two years of experience as Research and Innovation Officer preferably in a financial institution

The candidate must possess the following skills - Critical thinking, problem solving, data analytics, statistics, project management, communication, proposal and report writing

Other

How to Apply

All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw must be received no later than 31st July 2024 clearly stating the position being applied for under the subject line. Copies of academic and professional qualifications must accompany all applications.