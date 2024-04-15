Research Officers x2
Job Description
RESEARCH AND INNOVATION OFFICE
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned positions.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Sustaining an enabling research environment that promotes research.
- Maintaining a critical mass of strong and productive researchers.
- Establishing and sustaining strong, strategic, and mutually beneficial research partnerships.
- Monitoring the development and progress of research and knowledge transfer activities in the University
- Research capacity development of early career and mid-career researchers.
- Editorial and Publications issues.
- All research ethics, research integrity, and research impact issues.
- Carry out any other duties as assigned by the Research Manager.
NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Qualifications and Experience
- Earned a Master’s degree.
- Considerable University teaching experience and demonstrable ability to carry out independent research.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)
Midlands State University
Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format. Applicants should clearly state the post being applied for in the subject line.
Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.
Deadline: 26 April 2024
