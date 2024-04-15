Research Officers x2

Job Description

RESEARCH AND INNOVATION OFFICE

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned positions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Sustaining an enabling research environment that promotes research.

Maintaining a critical mass of strong and productive researchers.

Establishing and sustaining strong, strategic, and mutually beneficial research partnerships.

Monitoring the development and progress of research and knowledge transfer activities in the University

Research capacity development of early career and mid-career researchers.

Editorial and Publications issues.

All research ethics, research integrity, and research impact issues.

Carry out any other duties as assigned by the Research Manager.

NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.