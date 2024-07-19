Pindula|Search Pindula
Research & Technical Advisor: Volunteer (Harare)

Jul. 25, 2024
Job Description

Action for Youth Foundation Trust is a registered not-for-profit, non-governmental organization that seeks to create safe and conducive violent-free environment for Youths living with HIV, Orphans and Vulnerable Children and Youths in Key & Vulnerable Populations in Zimbabwe.

Action for Youth Foundation Trust is looking for a Technical Advisor who will be supporting the organization by providing technical assistance at voluntery or part time basis.

Reports to: The Technical Director 

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Providing technical assistance to the organization.
  • Leading the projects planning and monitoring.
  • Supporting the Head of SIE and Senior Programs Officer during capacity building and program planning.
  • Conducting grant proposals and submission.
  • Designing quality improvement plans.
  • Partner engagements.
  • Any other duties assigned by the immediate supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least a Degree in Population Studies or Geography is a must.
  • At least 2 years of experience in a similar role.|
  • Working towards a relevant Masters is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

To apply send your resume and application letter to: recruitment@actionforyouthfoundationtrust.org on or before 25 July 2024. Indicate the position applied in the subject line.

Action for Youth Foundation Trust is a not-for-profit, non-governmental organization registered as a Trust under section 20:03 in Zimbabwe. Intends to provide quality support to Youths in Key Populations, Orphans and Vulnerable Children and Youths living with HIV.

