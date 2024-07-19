Research & Technical Advisor: Volunteer (Harare)
Action for Youth Foundation Trust is a registered not-for-profit, non-governmental organization that seeks to create safe and conducive violent-free environment for Youths living with HIV, Orphans and Vulnerable Children and Youths in Key & Vulnerable Populations in Zimbabwe.
Action for Youth Foundation Trust is looking for a Technical Advisor who will be supporting the organization by providing technical assistance at voluntery or part time basis.
Reports to: The Technical Director
Duties and Responsibilities
- Providing technical assistance to the organization.
- Leading the projects planning and monitoring.
- Supporting the Head of SIE and Senior Programs Officer during capacity building and program planning.
- Conducting grant proposals and submission.
- Designing quality improvement plans.
- Partner engagements.
- Any other duties assigned by the immediate supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a Degree in Population Studies or Geography is a must.
- At least 2 years of experience in a similar role.|
- Working towards a relevant Masters is an added advantage.
How to Apply
To apply send your resume and application letter to: recruitment@actionforyouthfoundationtrust.org on or before 25 July 2024. Indicate the position applied in the subject line.
