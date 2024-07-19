Research & Technical Advisor: Volunteer (Harare)

Job Description

Action for Youth Foundation Trust is a registered not-for-profit, non-governmental organization that seeks to create safe and conducive violent-free environment for Youths living with HIV, Orphans and Vulnerable Children and Youths in Key & Vulnerable Populations in Zimbabwe.

Action for Youth Foundation Trust is looking for a Technical Advisor who will be supporting the organization by providing technical assistance at voluntery or part time basis.

Reports to: The Technical Director