Research Technical Assistant (Bulawayo)

CNFA is seeking qualified applicants with significant research and qualitative data management and analysis experience (preferably in USAID-funded programs) to serve as Research Technical Assistant. S/he will work closely with the Amalima Loko Learning and programs team. This position will play a vital role in supporting the Lead Investigators with qualitative data management and analysis for multiple research studies, building staff capacity on qualitative data management, including use of relevant software, and data analysis.

Location: (Matabeleland North)

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide support for quantitative and qualitative data collection and analysis.

Provide support for developing the codes that will be used in data analysis and write the code books for multiple planned qualitative research studies.

Input data into qualitative data software.

Review, gather, manage, clean, and analyse datasets.

Verify quality of datasets and provide recommendations on how to improve data quality.

Extract data from qualitative data analysis software for analysis and reporting.

Conduct formal and informal training sessions on qualitative data coding, management, and analysis for staff, as needed, including mentoring staff on the use of qualitative data analysis software.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences, Anthropology, Development Studies or related field, Master’s degree strongly preferred.

A minimum of two years (or 3 research studies) of experience conducting qualitative research, including data collection, data management, and data analysis.

Knowledge of, and experience using qualitative data analysis software; experience and/or familiarity with Dedoose software preferred.

Familiarity with data handling protocols.

Experience teaching/training on research skills strongly preferred.

Excellent analytic data management skills.

Technical/sectoral knowledge preferred (food security, livelihoods, agriculture, health and nutrition, socio-politics)

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Requirement:

Proficiency in Qualitative data analysis software, Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook

. Experience and/or familiarity with Dedoose preferred.

Excellent critical thinking skills and the ability to exercise good judgment and solve problems quickly and effectively.

Excellent organizing skills; experience coordinating data analysis.

Languages: Fluency in spoken and written English required and local language is preferred.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified candidates especially women are encouraged to send their applications. To apply please send cover letter and CV to: recruit@cnfazimbabwe.org with “Research Technical Assistant” in the subject line. Please do not attach certificates to cover emails.

Deadline: 01 December 2023 at 2pm