Retail Graduate Trainee (Zvishavane)
Nash Paints
Job Description
Nash Paints Inc Zvishavane Branch is looking for a graduate trainee to be groomed within the Retail Department.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised during the course of Training Program.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Retail management or equivalent qualifications.
- Sufficient knowledge of modern management techniques and best practices.
- Ability to meet sales targets and production goals.
- Must have a hands-on approach and must be committed to the expansion and success of the business.
- Excellent organizational skills.
- Results driven and customer focused.
- Leadership and human resources management skills.
- Knowledge in ISO 9001:2015 and Sage X3 will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants should submit application letter, certified copies of academic and professional certificates and CV (all documents in pdf format) to: recruitment@nashpaints.co.zw no later than 09 December 2024.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will automatically disqualify candidates.
Nash Paints
Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.
