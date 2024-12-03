Pindula|Search Pindula
Nash Paints

Retail Graduate Trainee (Zvishavane)

Nash Paints
Dec. 09, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Nash Paints Inc Zvishavane Branch is looking for a graduate trainee to be groomed within the Retail Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To Be Advised during the course of Training Program.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Retail management or equivalent qualifications.
  • Sufficient knowledge of modern management techniques and best practices.
  • Ability to meet sales targets and production goals.
  • Must have a hands-on approach and must be committed to the expansion and success of the business.
  • Excellent organizational skills.
  • Results driven and customer focused.
  • Leadership and human resources management skills.
  • Knowledge in ISO 9001:2015 and Sage X3 will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants should submit application letter, certified copies of academic and professional certificates and CV (all documents in pdf format) to: recruitment@nashpaints.co.zw no later than 09 December 2024.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will automatically disqualify candidates.

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Nash Paints

Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

CMED (Private) Limited
CMED (Private) Limited

Graduate Trainee Programme (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)

Graduate Trainee - Registry Department

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)

Graduate Trainee- Directorate Of Post Graduate Studies

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback