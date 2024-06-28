Reward and Payroll Specialist (Triangle)

Tongaat Hulett is an agricultural and agri-processing business which includes integrated components of land management and property development in the SADC region. Through its sugar operations, Tongaat Hulett produces a range of products from sugarcane and there is now increasing emphasis on production and electricity. Renewable energy in the form of biofuel production and electricity generation.

Tongaat Hulett operations in Zimbabwe ("THZ" or "the Company") comprising Hippo Valley Estates Limited and Triangle Limited employ approximately around 15 000 permanent and contract employees. THZ has an installed capacity of 600 000 tons of brown sugar and refining capacity of about 60 000 tons per annum. The Company's Huletts brand has consistently been acknowledged as the leading sugar brand in Zimbabwe.

Website: https://www.tongaat.com/