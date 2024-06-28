Reward and Payroll Specialist (Triangle)
Job Description
Managing and administering the organization's reward and payroll processes, ensuring accuracy, compliance, and timely delivery of employee compensation and benefits. The role involves designing and implementing reward strategies, conducting market research, and analyzing data to drive business decisions.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide reward consulting advice to the business in the form of reward levels and structures at time of appointment, annual reward reviews, interim reviews, and general reward assistance.
- Responsible for all remuneration surveys, including working with the Head of Reward, People Operations Officer, People Business Partners and Line Managers to ensure accurate matching of jobs.
- Establish a sound working relationship with survey companies and submit data in a timely and accurate fashion.
- To work with the Head of Reward, People Operations Officer and Head of People in country to prepare for Remuneration Committee meetings and communicate findings appropriately to OPCOs and line managers.
- Support HC and the business during the Annual Reward Review process.
- Prepare the HC system for the annual review based on the mandate approved by the Remco.
- Liaise with IT in order to ensure that all salary scales, performance increase ranges, and other system changes are affected.
- Work with business units to ensure that all salary increases are decided upon in line with the guidelines and uploaded on time.
- Coordinate the annual bonus process. Work with business units to ensure that all bonus awards are decided upon in line with the guidelines and uploaded on time.
- Consolidate all increase and bonuses by business unit for review by the People Operations Officer, Head of People, Head of Reward and EXCO.
- Prepare a comprehensive review of the actual increases and bonuses for review and approval by the MD, COO, CFO, CHCO, CEO and HR and Remuneration Committee.
- Reconcile transfers / retrenchments / retirements etc. and communicate to relevant parties.
- Act as the Reward interface for all HC system changes affecting reward.
- Conduct HR and Business training on Reward and Benefits.
- Ensure that all payroll submissions are made on time and in the correct format.
- Assess payroll controls and practices to ensure ongoing governance.
- Monthly self-audit processes administered to continuously improve our service offering and governance.
- Immediately address all Audit findings.
- Management of people costs with People Operations Officer, Head of People and Line managers.
- Monthly reporting on actual versus budgeted headcount, actual versus budgeted people costs; actual versus budgeted overtime, leave balances.
- Tracks vacancy savings.
- Manages leave balances with People business partners.
- Builds plans with OPCO, People Operations Officer, People Business Partners and line managers to manage people costs.
- Support in building a culture of fairness and transparency in all reward processes.
- Assist with the entire Share Process from the preparation of data through to the distribution of share awards to recipients.
- Collaborate with the People Operations Officer and the Head of Reward to compile job descriptions and conducting job evaluation and giving the appropriate feedback and support to People Business Partners and Line Managers.
- Assist the with the quarterly reporting for OPCO meetings.
- Assist with change management related to Reward projects and interventions.
- Lead specific Remuneration and Policy projects in order to create new products or enhance existing ones in line with Employee Value Proposition.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's degree in HR, Finance, or related field.
- Professional certification in reward management or payroll (e.g., CIPD, CIPP).
- Minimum 3-5 years of experience in reward and payroll management.
Competencies:
- Reward and Payroll Management.
- Advanced Excel skills.
- Analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Understanding of Payroll Software Systems.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet deadlines
- Ability to work under significant pressure.
- High attention to detail and able to maintain confidentiality.
- Adaptable and flexible in approach
- Good time management and prioritization competence.
Other
How to Apply
Applications to be submitted to: Recruitment.zim@tongaat.com
Closing Date: 25 June 2024
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted. If you do not hear from us in 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Tongaat Hulett
Tongaat Hulett is an agricultural and agri-processing business which includes integrated components of land management and property development in the SADC region. Through its sugar operations, Tongaat Hulett produces a range of products from sugarcane and there is now increasing emphasis on production and electricity. Renewable energy in the form of biofuel production and electricity generation.
Tongaat Hulett operations in Zimbabwe ("THZ" or "the Company") comprising Hippo Valley Estates Limited and Triangle Limited employ approximately around 15 000 permanent and contract employees. THZ has an installed capacity of 600 000 tons of brown sugar and refining capacity of about 60 000 tons per annum. The Company's Huletts brand has consistently been acknowledged as the leading sugar brand in Zimbabwe.
Website: https://www.tongaat.com/