Risk & Compliance Officer (Harare)

Job Description

AFC Insurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of AFC Holdings seeks to recruit a Risk & Compliance Officer to be based at our Head Office, Harare. Reporting to the Managing Director, the role will be responsible for ensuring that the Company adheres to all relevant laws, regulations and internal policies. Further, the role will also be responsible for the development, implementation and monitoring of all control systems to mitigate risk and provide regular reports to Management, on the effectiveness of all compliance measures.

Duties and Responsibilities

Facilitating the identification, assessment, monitoring and reporting of all risks and compliance matters in line with policy, regulatory requirements and updating outcomes in the risk register.

Engaging closely with the regulator, the Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) and other relevant external bodies on risk and compliance matters.

Conduct comprehensive risk assessments by regularly identifying vulnerable areas, pinpoint risk factors, assess their potential impact, and offer recommendations for mitigating them.

Develop policies and procedures by using risk assessment results to create protocols for maintaining and improving compliance, thereby reducing the impact of potential risks.

Keeping abreast with the applicable laws, regulations, rules and standards in the risk and compliance fraternity and advise on the emerging developments of the same & Schedule training by educating staff on regulatory compliance and ensure that all personnel at all locations fulfill training requirements.

Set up reminders for regular monitoring and auditing activities.

Assist in drafting legal documents, including contracts, agreements, and policies review and analyze legislation, regulations, and guidelines to ensure compliance.

Creating awareness on risk management and compliance to facilitate embedment of a risk conscious culture across the organization.

Conducting investigations for any irregularities and non-compliance issues, accidents or incidents in the organization.

Enforcing implementation and compliance with internal policies, practices and procedures, regulatory standards and any relevant standards.

Maintain accurate and organized records of legal and compliance documents.

Capturing, measuring, evaluating and reporting on risk- taking activities.

Researching the best market practices, emerging risks and market developments to enhance the company's operations or that threaten business.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor's Degree in Insurance & Risk Management; Business Management; Business Law or equivalent.

A Post Graduate qualification in Insurance and Risk Management will be an added advantage.

At least three (3) years' experience in a similar role.

In-depth knowledge of the Insurance industry's regulatory requirements.

Experience and exposure to risk, compliance in an insurance environment.

Excellent communication skills across all levels of business.

Strong analytical skills with ability to take proactive steps in resolving queries.

Goal oriented, dependable and strong leadership skills.

Ability to work collaboratively as part of the team.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume no later than 05 September 2024. All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw, indicating the position you are applying for as your E-mail Subject Reference.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.