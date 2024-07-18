Risk Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned vacant position that has arisen at the Women’s University in Africa.

Duties and Responsibilities

Identifying and assessing risks within the University.

Developing and implementing risk management policies and procedures.

Ensuring compliance with relevant laws, regulations and industry standards.

Monitoring and reporting on risk management metrics and compliance.

Collaborating with departments to ensure risk informed decision making.

Assessing financial stability and business continuity.

Managing University reputation and brand protection.

Fostering and maintaining stakeholder confidence and trust.

Identifying and implementing cost saving initiatives.

Promoting a culture of risk awareness and responsibility across the University.

Reporting on risk in line with risk management best practises.

Operationalizing risk management drive across the University.

Risk monitoring and control.

Ensuring the University’s financial health through identifying risks that impact audit of the University.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Commerce Honours in Risk Management related or equivalent.

Master’s Degree will be an added advantage.

At least five (5) years’ experience in practical Risk Management.

Affiliated to a professional Board of Risk Management such as the Institute of Risk Management South Africa (IRMSA).

A minimum of five (5) Ordinary Level passes including English Language and Mathematics.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit six (6) sets of applications with detailed curriculum vitae, certified copies of academic and professional qualifications including transcripts indicating the post applied for on the envelope by Thursday 25 July 2024 to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resources & Administration)