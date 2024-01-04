Roving HR & OD Manager (Shared Services)
Job Description
We seek to employ a Roving Human Resources & Organizational Development (HROD) Manager (Shared Services) to provide expert analysis, advice and recommendations to support the development and continual improvement of the quality and control assurance covering HROD Shared Service lines for the Country programs in the Shared Services model (Virtual, Satellite and Light Presence). The role is expected to work with HR Officers and Coordinators across countries under the Shared Services model and will work as part of the country level HROD team to support Shared Services delivery. The position requires high flexibility in terms of physical movement from country to country and duration of assignments.
Location: Harare, Zimbabwe
Duties and Responsibilities
- Participate and contribute in the development and setting of Country Office’s strategic plans and direction.
- Support HR Officers / Coordinators in translating Country Offices strategic agenda into HR annual plans and ensure operational delivery.
- Promote, build and sustain a positive, inclusive organisational culture.
- Support Country Directors to identify HR risks that the organisation is exposed to and implement appropriate risks management strategies.
- Support with update, review, and implementation of HR policies and procedures that are aligned to the vision, mission and core values of Country Offices.
- Keep abreast of all statutory and legislative requirements and changes in respective countries and ensure compliance (working through local HR Officers/Coordinators).
- Collaborate with local HR teams to attract and recruit top talent, fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce.
- Coordinate and manage onboarding/induction processes for all staff, ensuring legally sound and clear contracting.
- Address and resolve employee relations issues, promote a positive workplace culture, and ensure fair and consistent application of HR policies.
- Facilitate training programs to enhance employee skills and promote professional growth across different locations.
- Effectively manage HR aspects of organizational change, ensuring smooth transitions and employee engagement.
- Provide input and coordinate organisational development and change management initiatives, working closely with respective Country Directors.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or related field; HR certification (e.g., PHR, SPHR) is a plus.
- Strategic thinking and problem-solving abilities.
- Proven experience in HR management, preferably in a multi-location or global setting.
Key Competencies:
- In-depth knowledge of employment laws and regulations in various locations.
- Ability to adapt to different work environments and travel as needed.
- Strong problem-solving and conflict resolution skills.
- Strong conceptual, analytical, documentation and presentation skills.
- High degree of integrity, dependability and confidentiality.
- Good interpersonal and communication skills coupled with ability to influence, negotiate, advice, mentor and train.
- Fluency in spoken and written English language. French would be an added advantage.
- Excellent planning and prioritization skills.
- Experience in coordinating training/meetings.
- Strong analytical/problem solving skills.
Other
How to Apply
ActionAid is committed to recruiting candidates who are committed to ActionAid’s SHEA and Safeguarding policies and values, thereby helping to create safer working cultures.
NB: Please note that whilst all applicants will be assessed strictly on their individual merits, qualified women are especially encouraged to apply. Please further note that although we value all applications, we unfortunately can only respond to short-listed candidates.
Deadline: 10 January 2024 @ 1700hours
ActionAid Zimbabwe
ActionAid Zimbabwe is an International Non-Governmental Organization (INGO) that is locally registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation in Zimbabwe. Since the establishment of its programmes in 2003, the organisation remains grounded in the communities from which it derives its mandate, with a geographical footprint embedded in its nine Local Rights Programme (LRP) areas. While predominantly rural, AAZ has had development activities in urban areas as well. In line with the ActionAid International partnership policy, AAZ defines itself as an independent organization that takes sides with the people living in poverty and works in partnership with local Community Based Organisations (CBOs), national and international NGOs, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), various tiers of government, and other like-minded organisations in and outside Zimbabwe.