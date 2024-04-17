Safety, Health and Environmental (SHE) Officer

Job Description

RESEARCH AND INNOVATION OFFICE

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Promoting and maintaining safety in the Research and Innovation Division

Participate in relevant staff and student innovation activities and develop new skills and competencies to meet the changing needs of the service; assist in the training and mentoring of innovators and staff.

Establish and enforce safety protocols and procedures specific to the research and innovation activities undertaken including handling hazardous materials, operating specialized equipment, or working with potentially dangerous substances.

Provide training and educational programs to staff and innovators on safety best practices, emergency procedures, and the proper handling of equipment and materials. Ensure that all personnel are knowledgeable about potential risks and how to mitigate them.

Stay Informed in relevant safety, health, and environmental regulations, standards, and guidelines applicable to research and innovation activities. Ensure innovators complies with all legal requirements and industry standards.

Investigate accidents, incidents, or near misses to determine root causes and implement corrective actions to prevent recurrence. Maintain detailed records of incidents and provide recommendations for improvement.

Foster a culture of safety and environmental stewardship throughout the division.

Any other duties as may be assigned.

NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.