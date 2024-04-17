Safety, Health and Environmental (SHE) Officer
Job Description
RESEARCH AND INNOVATION OFFICE
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Promoting and maintaining safety in the Research and Innovation Division
- Participate in relevant staff and student innovation activities and develop new skills and competencies to meet the changing needs of the service; assist in the training and mentoring of innovators and staff.
- Establish and enforce safety protocols and procedures specific to the research and innovation activities undertaken including handling hazardous materials, operating specialized equipment, or working with potentially dangerous substances.
- Provide training and educational programs to staff and innovators on safety best practices, emergency procedures, and the proper handling of equipment and materials. Ensure that all personnel are knowledgeable about potential risks and how to mitigate them.
- Stay Informed in relevant safety, health, and environmental regulations, standards, and guidelines applicable to research and innovation activities. Ensure innovators complies with all legal requirements and industry standards.
- Investigate accidents, incidents, or near misses to determine root causes and implement corrective actions to prevent recurrence. Maintain detailed records of incidents and provide recommendations for improvement.
- Foster a culture of safety and environmental stewardship throughout the division.
- Any other duties as may be assigned.
NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Qualifications and Experience
- A recognized qualification in Occupational Health and Safety or equivalent
- Related and appropriate practical experience in a University environment
- An advanced certificate in SHE is an added advantage.
- Competence with data, passion for social change, and strong quantitative and qualitative analysis skills to support SHE activities.
- Minimum of three (3) years of professional experience in a SHE position responsible for implementing SHE activities linked to development projects.
- Experience in designing, implementing, and operating SHE systems from project initiation to closeout stages.
- Knowledge of ISO standards.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:
The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)
Midlands State University
Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format. Applicants should clearly state the post being applied for in the subject line.
Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.
Midlands State University (MSU)
Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.