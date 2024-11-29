Safety Health & Environmental Officer (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Responsible for planning, implementing and overseeing company's employee safety at work.

Duties and Responsibilities

Drafting, implementing and maintaining Group’s Occupational Health and Safety policy.

Ensuring that all Occupational Safety & Health standards are adhered to in order to mitigate occupational hazards.

Ensuring compliance of all Occupational Safety and Healthy laws and by-laws and safety regulations i.e Factories and works Act, NSSA Acts and EMA Act.

Identifying potential health hazards within the work place and work towards correcting them.

Ensuring that regular inspections and maintenance of machines are done (through registers) by responsible maintenance personnel to ensure safety.

Compiling occupational health and safety programs and encouraging safe working techniques.

Coming up with accident preparedness plan for all SBUs.

Investigating all accidents and giving recommendations to management.

Submitting monthly occupational safety health reports to the Group Human Resources Manager.

Working hand in hand with the Health Committee to ensure implementation of Health and Safety Policy.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Environmental and Health or equivalent.

Certificate in Occupational Safety and Health.

Certificate in First Aid and Fire Fighting an added advantage.

At least 5 years’ experience in a similar position.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy24@gmail.com clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject.