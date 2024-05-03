Pindula|Search Pindula
Safety & Health Environmental Officer (Harare)

May. 10, 2024
Job Description

Responsible for planning, implementing and overseeing company's employee safety at work.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Drafting, implementing and maintaining Group’s Occupational Health and Safety policy.
  • Ensuring that all Occupational Safety & Health standards are adhered to in order to mitigate occupational hazards.
  • Ensuring compliance of all Occupational Safety and Healthy laws and by-laws and safety regulations i.e Factories and works Act, NSSA Acts and EMA Act.
  • Identifying potential health hazards within the work place and work towards correcting them.
  • Ensuring that regular inspections and maintenance of machines are done (through registers) by responsible maintenance personnel to ensure safety.
  • Compiling occupational health and safety programs and encouraging safe working techniques.
  • Coming up with accident preparedness plan for all SBUs.
  • Investigating all accidents and giving recommendations to management.
  • Submitting monthly occupational safety health reports to the Group Human Resources Manager.
  • Working hand in hand with the Health Committee to ensure implementation of Health and Safety Policy.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Degree in Environmental and Health or equivalent.
  • Certificate in Occupational Safety and Health.
  • Certificate in First Aid and Fire Fighting an added advantage.
  • At least 5 years’ experience in similar position.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for and preferred city on the email subject. Deadline: 10 May 2024

