Sage Consultant Graduate Trainee (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Our organisation is an Software / Hardware consultancy company, specialising in IT solutions for private and commercial use. We are looking to employ a SAGE Consultant Graduate Trainee who comes from a strong IT background and has sound knowledge of Accounting practices.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Consideration of clients’ migration and implementation plans that address both their tactical and strategic needs.
- Writing of client-specific training material (where required) to ensure the required skills transfer.
- Train clients on the Sage Evolution / Partner system to streamline business processes.
- Work as a bridge between users and the technical team.
- Prepare specifications on I.T. infrastructure and facilitate and monitor system implementation.
- Provide technical support to customers via telephone, email, remote and onsite assistance.
- Define project scope.
- Provide technical solutions in a professional manner and to agreed timeframes.
- Ensure project documents are complete.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 1-2 years plus.
- Education Level.
- Degree/ Diploma.
- Accounting/ Business Information Technology / Information Technology Management / Computer Science.
- Sage / Industry Standard.
- Equipment.
- PC / Laptop.
- Knowledge Of.
- ERP Software Implementation.
Other
How to Apply
If you have what it takes to compete for the aforementioned positions, please do not hesitate to flight through your CV and Application letter to the below email address or seek the attention of:
The Human Resources and Administration Manager
Fidelity Life Center,
Cnr 11th Ave & Fife Street,
1st Floor Suite 110,
Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
Send to: hr.recruitment@olimement.com
Copy: prosper.moyo@olimement.com
On or before the 2nd of May, 2024
On or before the 2nd of May, 2024
Olimem Enterprise Solutions
Olimem Enterprise Solutions is a sage pastel software solutions provider with over 14 years of experience supporting sage pastel products in Zimbabwe. The company has also developed its own software package to provide and meet a variety of business software needs. This has given the company vast experience in deploying sage pastel and other software solutions in sectors such as mining education manufacturing local authorities and health etc
Address: Fidelity life Centre,11th Ave and Fife St , Bulwayo
Website: http://www.olimement.com