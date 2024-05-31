Sage Consultant Graduate Trainee (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Our organisation is an Software / Hardware consultancy company, specialising in IT solutions for private and commercial use. We are looking to employ a SAGE Consultant Graduate Trainee who comes from a strong IT background and has sound knowledge of Accounting practices.

Duties and Responsibilities

Consideration of clients’ migration and implementation plans that address both their tactical and strategic needs.

Writing of client-specific training material (where required) to ensure the required skills transfer.

Train clients on the Sage Evolution / Partner system to streamline business processes.

Work as a bridge between users and the technical team.

Prepare specifications on I.T. infrastructure and facilitate and monitor system implementation.

Provide technical support to customers via telephone, email, remote and onsite assistance.

Define project scope.

Provide technical solutions in a professional manner and to agreed timeframes.

Ensure project documents are complete.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 1-2 years plus.

Education Level.

Degree/ Diploma.

Accounting/ Business Information Technology / Information Technology Management / Computer Science.

Sage / Industry Standard.

Equipment.

PC / Laptop.

Knowledge Of.

ERP Software Implementation.

Other

How to Apply

If you have what it takes to compete for the aforementioned positions, please do not hesitate to flight through your CV and Application letter to the below email address or seek the attention of:

The Human Resources and Administration Manager