Sales and Marketing Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

We are seeking a motivated and dynamic Sales and Marketing Assistant to join our team. The ideal candidate will play a crucial role in promoting our biscuit products in the Harare and Greater Harare area. If you have previous van sales experience and a deep understanding of local markets, we encourage you to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Sales and Distribution:

Visit retail outlets, supermarkets, and other relevant locations to promote and sell our biscuit products.

Manage product inventory in the van and ensure timely restocking.

Build strong relationships with existing clients and identify new sales opportunities.

Achieve sales targets and contribute to revenue growth.

Market Research and Analysis: