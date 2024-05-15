Sales and Marketing Assistant (Harare)
Panmart
Job Description
We are seeking a motivated and dynamic Sales and Marketing Assistant to join our team. The ideal candidate will play a crucial role in promoting our biscuit products in the Harare and Greater Harare area. If you have previous van sales experience and a deep understanding of local markets, we encourage you to apply.
Duties and Responsibilities
Sales and Distribution:
- Visit retail outlets, supermarkets, and other relevant locations to promote and sell our biscuit products.
- Manage product inventory in the van and ensure timely restocking.
- Build strong relationships with existing clients and identify new sales opportunities.
- Achieve sales targets and contribute to revenue growth.
Market Research and Analysis:
- Conduct market research to understand consumer preferences, trends, and competitor activities.
- Gather insights on customer behavior and preferences.
- Provide feedback to the marketing team for product improvement an development.
Route Planning and Execution:
- Plan efficient routes for daily sales visits.
- Ensure timely and accurate delivery of products to customers.
- Monitor van performance and maintenance.
Customer Service:
- Address customer inquiries, resolve complaints, and maintain excellent customer relations.
- Provide product information and assist customers in making informed purchasing decisions.
Qualifications and Experience
- Proven track record in van sales or field sales.
- Familiarity with sales techniques, negotiation, and closing deals.
- In-depth understanding of the Harare and Greater Harare markets.
- Ability to identify potential clients and assess market demand.
- Excellent verbal communication skills.
- Ability to build rapport with customers and colleagues.
- Efficient route planning and time management.
- Attention to detail in managing inventory and paperwork.
- A valid driver’s license is required for this role.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants should send their CVs to: admin@mauriberg.co.zw
