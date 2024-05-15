Pindula|Search Pindula
Panmart

Sales and Marketing Assistant (Harare)

Panmart
May. 20, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

We are seeking a motivated and dynamic Sales and Marketing Assistant to join our team. The ideal candidate will play a crucial role in promoting our biscuit products in the Harare and Greater Harare area. If you have previous van sales experience and a deep understanding of local markets, we encourage you to apply.

Duties and Responsibilities

Sales and Distribution:

  • Visit retail outlets, supermarkets, and other relevant locations to promote and sell our biscuit products.
  • Manage product inventory in the van and ensure timely restocking.
  • Build strong relationships with existing clients and identify new sales opportunities.
  • Achieve sales targets and contribute to revenue growth.

Market Research and Analysis:

  • Conduct market research to understand consumer preferences, trends, and competitor activities.
  • Gather insights on customer behavior and preferences.
  • Provide feedback to the marketing team for product improvement an development.

Route Planning and Execution:

  • Plan efficient routes for daily sales visits.
  • Ensure timely and accurate delivery of products to customers.
  • Monitor van performance and maintenance.

Customer Service:

  • Address customer inquiries, resolve complaints, and maintain excellent customer relations.
  • Provide product information and assist customers in making informed purchasing decisions.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Proven track record in van sales or field sales.
  • Familiarity with sales techniques, negotiation, and closing deals.
  • In-depth understanding of the Harare and Greater Harare markets.
  • Ability to identify potential clients and assess market demand.
  • Excellent verbal communication skills.
  • Ability to build rapport with customers and colleagues.
  • Efficient route planning and time management.
  • Attention to detail in managing inventory and paperwork.
  • A valid driver’s license is required for this role.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should send their CVs to: admin@mauriberg.co.zw

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Panmart

Address: 301 Chimurenga Street, Rusape

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Prodairy (Private) Limited
Prodairy (Private) Limited

Van Sales Representatives (Harare)

Deadline:
CMED (Private) Limited
CMED (Private) Limited

Sales & Marketing Officer: Grade 10 (Gweru)

Deadline:
Impala Car Rental
Impala Car Rental

Sales Executive (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback