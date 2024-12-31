Sales Consultant (Kadoma)

Job Description

Plans and organizes own selling activity to secure new business.

Takes responsibility for completing agreed number of prospecting calls and customer visits, booking agreed number of test drives and encouraging customers to experience the brand in order to meet and exceed agreed sales targets.

Ensures sales opportunities are maximized for the full range of services and products, including warranties and service plans.

Accurately appraises vehicles to purchase and sell, optimizing the value for the dealership.

Maintains contact with customers to ensure they are kept fully informed throughout the sale, pre- and post-delivery.

Participates in planning sales and marketing campaigns and promotions.

Maintains a professional manner and high standards of personal presentation at all times.

A bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Sales/ Marketing.

Clean class 4 Driver’s license.

Good written and oral communication skills.

Ability to work, cope and produce results under pressure.

