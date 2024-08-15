Sales Consultants x4 (Matebeleland Region)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Building & sustaining long-lasting relationships with existing & potential clients.

Selling all products for the company.

Performing Tele – Sales which is to solicit potential customers to buy products.

Preparing and issuing invoices to all clients.

Preparing and issuing quotations to clients.

Maintaining market base through efficient customer-care.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelors’ Degree in Marketing/Sales or equivalent.

Knowledge of quoting systems (Bisman/ Pastel or Odoo).

Minimum of 1 year experience in sales operation and management or related field.

Demonstrated high-intensity, high-initiative approach & integrity towards growing the business

Strong executive communication and analytical skills.

Proficient in Ndebele.

Other

How to Apply

Send Your Resume to: hr@tileandcarpetcentre.co.zw cc: marvellous@tmcgroupcozim.com

NB: We reserve the right to close the applications early if we receive an adequate number of applications.