Sales Consultants x4 (Matebeleland Region)

Aug. 15, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Building & sustaining long-lasting relationships with existing & potential clients.
  • Selling all products for the company.
  • Performing Tele – Sales which is to solicit potential customers to buy products.
  • Preparing and issuing invoices to all clients.
  • Preparing and issuing quotations to clients.
  • Maintaining market base through efficient customer-care.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelors’ Degree in Marketing/Sales or equivalent.
  • Knowledge of quoting systems (Bisman/ Pastel or Odoo).
  • Minimum of 1 year experience in sales operation and management or related field.
  • Demonstrated high-intensity, high-initiative approach & integrity towards growing the business
  • Strong executive communication and analytical skills.
  • Proficient in Ndebele.

Other

How to Apply

Send Your Resume to: hr@tileandcarpetcentre.co.zw cc: marvellous@tmcgroupcozim.com

NB: We reserve the right to close the applications early if we receive an adequate number of applications.

Deadline: 15 August 2024

Tile and Carpet Centre specialises in Floor & Wall Tiles, Carpets, Plumbing & Building Finishes, with branches Nationwide.

