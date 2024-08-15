Sales Consultants x4 (Matebeleland Region)
Tile & Carpet Centre
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Building & sustaining long-lasting relationships with existing & potential clients.
- Selling all products for the company.
- Performing Tele – Sales which is to solicit potential customers to buy products.
- Preparing and issuing invoices to all clients.
- Preparing and issuing quotations to clients.
- Maintaining market base through efficient customer-care.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelors’ Degree in Marketing/Sales or equivalent.
- Knowledge of quoting systems (Bisman/ Pastel or Odoo).
- Minimum of 1 year experience in sales operation and management or related field.
- Demonstrated high-intensity, high-initiative approach & integrity towards growing the business
- Strong executive communication and analytical skills.
- Proficient in Ndebele.
How to Apply
Send Your Resume to: hr@tileandcarpetcentre.co.zw cc: marvellous@tmcgroupcozim.com
NB: We reserve the right to close the applications early if we receive an adequate number of applications.
Deadline: 15 August 2024
Tile and Carpet Centre specialises in Floor & Wall Tiles, Carpets, Plumbing & Building Finishes, with branches Nationwide.
