Sales Executive (Harare)

Job Description

The Sales Executive will be responsible for aggressively pursuing new business opportunities, cultivating relationships with corporate and government clients, and expanding our market presence. This role requires a proactive, results-driven professional with a proven track record in sales, particularly in the clothing industry.

Duties and Responsibilities

Identify and target potential clients in the corporate and government sectors.

Develop and execute effective sales strategies to meet and exceed sales targets.

Build and maintain strong relationships with key decision-makers within client organizations.

Conduct thorough market research to identify new business opportunities and stay ahead of industry trends.

Present and demonstrate our clothing products to potential clients, highlighting their benefits and features.

Negotiate and close sales deals with retailers, wholesalers, corporate, and government clients.

Prepare and deliver compelling sales presentations and proposals.

Collaborate with the marketing and product development teams to align sales strategies with business objectives.

Maintain accurate records of sales activities, client interactions, and sales performance.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, or a related field.

Proven experience in sales, with a focus on the clothing industry and a successful track record in business development.

Strong understanding of the corporate and government procurement processes.

Excellent communication, negotiation, and presentation skills.

Aggressive and proactive approach to sales, with a high level of motivation and enthusiasm.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and

Have a clean class 4 drivers license.

Willingness to travel as required.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates that qualify for this role should send their CVs to: admin@mauriberg.co.zw