Sales Manager (Harare)

Job Description

We are seeking to hire a Sale Manager for one of our business units in the Medical Laboratory Industry. This role is mainly responsible for delivering business growth in terms of profit and revenue. This objective is achieved through execution of sales plan in line with the unit and principal strategies.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing and implementing sales strategies.

Performing sales activities to ensure that monthly set sales targets are met.

Tracking sales targets and reporting results as necessary.

Analyzing performance data and identifying opportunities for growth

Managing sales budgets and ensuring that all sales and marketing activities are within budget.

Selling services using solid arguments to prospective customers

Coordinating with management on lead generation.

Sell company services by establishing contact and developing relationships with prospects/customers.

Carrying out marketing activities to enhance sales and service awareness

Identify and maintain new contacts and networks relevant for new business development.

Monitor and guides business development activities to achieves turn over budgets.

Carries out business development surveys and bring in new business.

Setting goals and developing plans for business and revenue growth

Visiting clients and potential clients to evaluate needs and promote services.

Maintaining positive business relationships to ensure business continuity.

Ensure continuous customer liaison (Key Account Management).

Ensure customer satisfaction in all engagements targeting zero customer complaints.

Conducting after sales services to enhance customer satisfaction.

Maintains relationships with clients by providing support, information and guidance.

Preparing weekly and monthly reports.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor degree in Marketing Management or related field.

In-depth knowledge of medical industry

Familiarity with healthcare regulations, compliance standards, and industry trends.

At least 3 years traceable experience in sales, preferably in the healthcare or medical industry.

Proven track record of meeting or exceeding sales targets and driving revenue growth.

Previous experience in a leadership or supervisory role, managing a sales team in a related industry.

Exceptional negotiation skills to close deals and establish mutually beneficial agreements with clients.

Other

How to Apply

Qualified candidates must email their CV showing at least 3 traceable references to: vacancieshr81@gmail.com on or before 31 October 2024. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.