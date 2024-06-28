Pindula|Search Pindula
PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited

Sales Manager (Harare)

Jun. 21, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Minimum of 3 years sales experience at management level, preferably in the retail of building materials industry.
  • Degree in Sales & Marketing or the equivalent.
  • Successful track record of achieving/exceeding sales targets.
  • Ability to work autonomously and run day to day branch operations with minimum supervision.
  • Strong sales and marketing background.
  • Strong presentation skills and relationship building skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates can submit their resume to: pgcareers21@gmail.com by the end of 21 June 2024

PG Industries (Zimbabwe) Limited manufactures and sells a range of products through three subsidiaries; PG Merchandising, Zimtile and PG Glass. Its merchandising division has expanded over the years to include timber boards, hardware, plumbing, and wood and glass value-added products.

