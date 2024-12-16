Sales Manager (Harare)
PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop and implement sound sales strategies.
- Laisse with production and warehouse on products available.
- Research on market, industry, competitors, and customers.
- Look for new trends emerging in the market and think of ways business can benefit from them.
- Identify sales opportunities & threats in the market.
- Co-ordinate the ordered products and monitor if delivered in a timely manner.
- Function as the main contact person and maintain strategic long-term trusting relationships with high volume clients to accomplish organic growth and long-term company objectives.
- Interacts with sales & marketing team in implementing sales plans and strategies to meet business goals.
- Achievement of budgeted sales volumes and revenue to meet branch’s financial objective.
- Customer relationships management.
- Customer order management.
- Knowledge of & recommendation of prices that are competitive with industry guidelines and local competitors.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum of 3 years sales experience at management level, preferably in the retail of building materials industry.
- MBA & Degree in Sales & Marketing or the equivalent.
- Successful track record of achieving/exceeding sales targets.
- Ability to work autonomously and run day to day operations with minimum supervision.
- Strong sales and marketing background.
- Strong presentation skills and relationship building skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates can submit their resume to: pgcareers21@gmail.com
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews.
PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited
PG Industries (Zimbabwe) Limited manufactures and sells a range of products through three subsidiaries; PG Merchandising, Zimtile and PG Glass. Its merchandising division has expanded over the years to include timber boards, hardware, plumbing, and wood and glass value-added products.
