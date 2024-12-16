Sales Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and implement sound sales strategies.

Laisse with production and warehouse on products available.

Research on market, industry, competitors, and customers.

Look for new trends emerging in the market and think of ways business can benefit from them.

Identify sales opportunities & threats in the market.

Co-ordinate the ordered products and monitor if delivered in a timely manner.

Function as the main contact person and maintain strategic long-term trusting relationships with high volume clients to accomplish organic growth and long-term company objectives.

Interacts with sales & marketing team in implementing sales plans and strategies to meet business goals.

Achievement of budgeted sales volumes and revenue to meet branch’s financial objective.

Customer relationships management.

Customer order management.

Knowledge of & recommendation of prices that are competitive with industry guidelines and local competitors.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of 3 years sales experience at management level, preferably in the retail of building materials industry.

MBA & Degree in Sales & Marketing or the equivalent.

Successful track record of achieving/exceeding sales targets.

Ability to work autonomously and run day to day operations with minimum supervision.

Strong sales and marketing background.

Strong presentation skills and relationship building skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates can submit their resume to: pgcareers21@gmail.com

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for interviews.